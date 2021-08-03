Missing Kabale teacher found dead

By Emmanuel Arineitwe More by this Author





By

A former primary school teacher in Kabale District who disappeared last Thursday has been found dead.

The body of Hebert Sunday, 53, was on Monday found in a eucalyptus tree plantation, about a kilometer from his home in Kyanamira Sub County.

The Kyanamira Sub County woman councilor, Ms Bridget Asinga Tumwesigye told this reporter on Tuesday morning that they received reports from Sunday's family last week that he had disappeared from his home at Nyakabungo village, Katokye parish in Kyanamira Sub County of Kabale District.

“Sunday was once a primary school teacher working with Kabale district local government, but when the district was carrying out document verification, he said he had lost them. That's how he quit teaching in government school. But after his disappearance, the family members tried to search for him in vain,” she said.

His wife, Ms Winfred Komuhangi said she left him home as she was going to work but when she returned, he was nowhere to be seen and efforts to find him were futile.

“I reported to the police before we announced his disappearance on ocal radio stations, social media, calling upon whoever saw him to inform us. But the move was fruitless,” she said.

The Kigezi Region Police Spokesperson, Mr Elly Maate confirmed the development and said detectives had started investigating to establish circumstances under which Sunday died.

; “We received information last evening from ASP Ben Kukundakwe attached to ICT police headquarters, that there was a dead body of a man who had disappeared on July 29, this year. Police officers from Kabale police station led by DPC ASP Mohammed Byansi visited the scene. The body was recovered and taken to Kabale Regional Referral Hospital mortuary for postmortem to ascertain what could have happened.”



