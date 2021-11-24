Missing Kayunga herdsman found dead

By  Fred Muzaale

What you need to know:

  • The Kayunga District Officer-in-Charge of the Criminal Investigations Department, Mr Innocent Dusabe, on Wednesday identified the deceased as Isaac Mabonga, 19, who has been a herdsman at David Kivuna's farm.

The police in Kayunga District are investigating the mysterious death of a herdsman in Kabutere village, Galillaya Sub County.

