Missing Kayunga herdsman found dead

The police in Kayunga District are investigating the mysterious death of a herdsman in Kabutere village, Galillaya Sub County.

The Kayunga District Officer-in-Charge of the Criminal Investigations Department, Mr Innocent Dusabe, on Wednesday identified the deceased as Isaac Mabonga, 19, who has been a herdsman at David Kivuna's farm.

According to police, Mabonga went missing on Monday and Mr Kivuna reported a case of a missing person to Kayunga police.

"However, on Tuesday Mabonga's body was found in a bush with marks of torture on his body," Mr Dusabe said.

He said the body was taken for postmortem as investigations into the matter continue.

The Kayunga District Police Commander, Mr Dennis Odoch, said angry residents in Kasokwe trading centre in Galilaya Sub County held a demonstration after Mabonga's body was found.

They claimed their colleague had been killed and his body hidden in a bush by people they claim they know but did reveal their names.