Missing Kenyans: Mother turns to First Lady for help

Ms Isabella Njagi, the mother of Mr Bob Njagi, one of two Kenyan activists allegedly abducted in Uganda earlier this month, has made a heartfelt appeal to Uganda’s First Lady Janet Museveni, urging her to intervene and secure her son’s release.

In a video seen by Monitor, Ms Njagi pleaded with Ms Museveni to act out of compassion, promising to personally advise her son never to return to Uganda if that is what the authorities desire. “I implore you, as a mother, to show mercy and intervene so that my son is released,” she said.

“I learned about the detention of these two young men on Tuesday while I was in the hospital. A family member told me they didn’t know where my son was. The news shocked me and worsened my condition - but praise God, I am now recovering,” Ms Njagi said.

She continued: “My appeal to you, Ms Museveni, is to kindly intervene and facilitate the release of these young men. They are unaware of any crimes they may have committed. I speak as a mother, deeply troubled, and my health is suffering because of this.”

It is not clear why Ms Njagi made the appeal to the First Lady.

Looking back

Mr Njagi and his colleague, Mr Nicholas Oyoo, were reportedly abducted after attending a campaign rally for Opposition presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party in Busoga Sub-region.

Both the Uganda Police Force and the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) have denied holding the two men. Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke told this newspaper yesterday that authorities have yet to locate the missing Kenyan nationals.

On Tuesday, the High Court in Kampala issued a habeas corpus order, directing the government to produce the two men - dead or alive - by October 21.

The order was issued by Justice Simon Peter Kinobe following a petition filed by human rights lawyers from Kiiza & Mugisha Advocates.

The petition names four top security officials as respondents: the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba; the Chief of Defence Intelligence and Security, the Inspector General of Police; and the Attorney General.

Kenyan human rights activist Koffi Atinda, a friend of the detainees, submitted an affidavit recounting the alleged abduction.

“I saw my friends being taken in a Toyota Hiace van, commonly known as a ‘Drone,’ by men dressed in both military and civilian clothing. I later learned they were taken to the Mbuya military facility,” Mr Atinda stated.

He added that since October 1, when they were reportedly abducted, the activists have been held incommunicado.

Mr Atinda described Mbuya as a “notorious centre” known for the torture of government critics.

“As citizens of Kenya and members of the East African Community, we have the right to move freely and participate in civic activities without harassment,” he said.

Petitions

NUP Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya also filed an affidavit supporting the petition, demanding that the government produce the detainees and explain the circumstances of their disappearance.

In her video message, Ms Njagi emphasised that Ms Museveni has the influence to compel security agencies to release the young men, who she believes should be counselled—not detained.

“I promise you, once they are released, I will personally speak to them and ask them never to return to Uganda. Let them settle in Kenya,” she said. “We love you and are proud to see you mothering your nation.”