Missing Kigezi Diocese catechist found dead 

Kigezi Diocese Christians were on Saturday left in shock after the body of a catechist at Rubira Church of Uganda was found floating on the waters of River Rwabakazi at Kyanamira Bridge in Kyanamira Sub County

40-year-old catechist Living Aryanyijuka, a resident of Katookye Cell in Kigata Parish, Kyanamira Sub County in Kabale District, went missing on January 15.

Aryanyijuka’s 38-year-old wife Prudence Ninsiima had on Tuesday told Monitor that he disappeared after he left his home on Monday at around 10:00am on his motorcycle.

“At around 9:00pm, I started calling my husband’s phone number, but it was switched off. I informed the Christians and our relatives and immediately started searching for him. We later came across his court, church books, bible and receipt abandoned at Nyakijumba along Kabale- Mbarara Road”, Ninsiima said.

Kigezi region police spokesperson Elly Maate revealed that they are handling a case of disappearance at Kabale Central Police Station.

“On January 16 at around 0800hrs, complainant Niinsima was told that the motorcycle of the deceased was found abandoned at Rubira Village along Mbarara Road in Kabale and taken to the chairman LC2 by two good Samaritans,” he said.

The cleric’s body was seen floating on Saturday at around 2pm.

On Sunday morning, Maate told Monitor that no suspect had been arrested in connection to the incident.

Reacting to the incident, Kigata Church of Uganda Parish Priest Rev Sam Bahati condemned the apparent murder saying: “It is so sad that we preach the gospel of God yet there are others who have bad intentions for us.”

“Aryanyijuka was a good, disciplined servant of God. We pray and ask the killers to repent their sins,” he added as he appealed to government to tighten security.