Missionary hospitals in Teso grappling with lack of funds

The mention of former missionary hospitals Ngora Freda Carr, Ongino and Lwala has the ability to rekindle nostalgic memories.

The trio was the centre of quality medical services in Teso Sub-region.

The hospitals were specialised in treating tropical diseases such as malaria, yellow fever, sleeping sickness and leprosy.

Ongino hospital, commonly known as Kumi hospital, scored tremendously in maternal health, complicated sicknesses, and surgeries.

The services were executed under the supervision of white missionary doctors, who quarterly flew in under the arrangement of the white missionary charitable organisations.

Two airfields are still visible in Ongino hospital in Kumi and Ngora Freda Carr complex in Ngora District.

However, the airfields are now grazing grounds for goats and cows.

For more than three decades now, the charitable support has fizzled out, leaving a financial gap for the hospitals, which are under the indigenous churches and their dioceses.

However, under the private not-for-profit (PNFP) programme, government through the Ministry of Health has stepped in.

Dr Amos Odiit, the medical director for Ngora Freda Carr, which is slated to commemorate 100 years in June next year, says the primary healthcare fund (PHCF) from government has been of great support and the other comes in as Result Based financing (RBF).

Dr Odiit says the bigger portion of the PHCF funding is directed towards Joint Medical Stores (JMS) for procurement of drugs under the PHCF programme, while the other balance of about 40 percent is earmarked for administration , and paying utilities.

“The RBF, which is not as much as PHCF, is given to us based on performance in areas of maternal healthcare, and generally other medical services we offer here, notwithstanding the functionality of our medical laboratories,” he says.

Dr Odiit says the funds are used to pay the salary of 194 staff from Ngora Freda Carr and Ngora comprehensive nursing school.

He applauds PHCF for its consistency. “At times they may misfire and it delays for two-three weeks but it comes,” the doctor says.

The medical supervisor, says their major challenge is that they keep losing staff to high paying entities.

“Only two of us are being paid by government, I and the other medical officer seconded for by Ngora District Local Government, the rest are directly paid by the hospital,” Mr Odiit says.

He adds: “In the past when Ngora Freda Carr heavily received funding from missionary doctors, everything was free, meals were served and the local medical staff also remunerated well. It is not the case today, the hospital has to find ways of getting funds.”

Mr Odiit says 40 per cent of the RBF is for staff salaries while 60 per cent helps in the development of hospital.

Ngora Freda Carr sees an average of 1,000 patients each month and delivers about 30 babies each month.

“The Rotary Club has helped us transition from the old theatre built in the 1930s to now modern equipped one,” he confirms. The club also ensured that they have a 100-bed capacity.

Dr Nicholas Owen Alinda, the acting medical director for Ongino Hospital, applauded government for its support.

Mr Alinda, who is also one of the two surgeons at Ongino (Kumi hospital), says they also receive PHCF and RBF funds .

“These funds literally run the procurements of drugs, partly paying salaries for staff,” he adds.

Mr James Okweny, the senior hospital administrator Ongino hospital , says the leprosy mission foundation, which was their key donor, exited in 2013, so they had to reunite the former leprosy clientele with their relatives.

“We charge a modest medical fee which money we use for paying staff,” he says.

Mr Okweny says the hospital, which has a 300-bed capacity and more than 160 staff, is financially constrained as it has to pay for another four visiting surgeons.

“Nonetheless, we are proud to still have a functional hospital offering a wider spectrum of medication and having an orthopedic section which is financially client friendly,” he said.

Accountability

Mr Emmanuel Akulu, an accountant, says the quarterly PHCF initiative sends Shs98 million, which is used for procurement of drugs from JMS, partly pay staff, utilities among others, adding that the RBF provides funds between Shs40m and Shs44m.

“We managed to procure a new engine for our ambulance from Japan using RBF money,” Mr Akulu says.

Rev Charles Okunya , who is the Kumi Diocesan’s secretary in charge of education and health, says they recently received support from Rotary club for theatre equipment.

He acknowledges the need for more funds.

Residents say

Mr Papharus Olupot, an elder at Church of Uganda Kumi Diocese, says as most countries in Africa colonised by England got independence, the British withdrew support.

“So gradually, they started withdrawing their human resources from Africa, who were paid directly by the British citizens, this affected missionary-founded hospitals,” he says.

“I grew up here, I saw how powerful these hospitals were, they had runways for flying in doctors, people would trek to Ngora, and Ongino to receive medication, during such times, free food was also offered,” Mr Olupot says.

He adds that the last of such powerful treatment for both Ngora Freda Car and Ongino happened in 1989, and about 1993.

