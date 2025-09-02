Misuse of electric power could land you in jail

Leaving power gadgets such as lights, computers, music systems, or irons on when not in use could lead to serious legal consequences if the new Energy Efficiency Bill is passed into law.

According to the Energy Efficiency Bill, which is expected to be tabled in Parliament soon, the misuse of electricity could be classified as a criminal offence.

Mr Sidronius Opolot, the State minister for Energy, stated that under the new law, individuals could be charged for misusing electricity, such as leaving a light bulb on for an entire day.

“There will be penalties for the misuse of electricity. For example, if you have two light bulbs in your home, we expect you to be paying for a certain amount of usage. But if you leave one bulb burning during the day, what service does that provide you? That's an inefficient use of electricity. If you iron during peak tariff hours, you are also misusing electricity. We must use the electricity we produce efficiently to drive the tenfold growth of this country’s economy. This law will be implemented very soon,” Mr Opolot said.

This information was revealed during the second annual electricity dialogue for manufacturers in Uganda, dubbed ‘Sustainable and reliable electricity supply for industrialisation to achieve the ten-fold growth agenda', and the unveiling of the UEDCL offices at the Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA) showgrounds in Kampala on Wednesday, which specifically aims to address the challenges faced by manufacturers.

Once enacted, this legislation will enable industrialists to optimise electricity use, adopt modern energy technologies, and maintain continuous production at reduced costs.

“Under terms of technological upgrade, industries will be required to adopt up-to-date, energy-efficient technologies. The use of outdated and inefficient machinery will no longer be permissible, and penalties will apply for wasteful electricity usage,” Mr Opolot explained.

He is optimistic that the energy efficiency law will be passed before the end of the 11th Parliament.

“Currently, many households and industries are overspending on energy due to inefficient and wasteful usage. Many do not utilise energy-saving equipment or technologies,” Mr Opolot noted.

The Bill aims to ensure all users, whether residential or industrial, consume electricity economically and wisely.

Mr Opolot further added that the Bill aims at enabling industrial players to conduct internal energy audits to enhance production efficiency and reducing electricity costs.

“Regular audits will be implemented to monitor electricity usage, identify misuse, and enforce regulations,” he said, urging factory owners to self-monitor their energy consumption, and industry players in industrial parks might be designated as internal auditors to promote accountability and sustainable practices.

Stakeholders speak out

Various stakeholders in the energy sector, including manufacturers and power distributors, have expressed their support for the energy efficiency legislation, arguing that it will enhance energy management and ensure consistent production and supply.

Mr Paul Mwesigwa, the managing director of Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL), noted that, on average, they have been purchasing 565 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) per month, with manufacturers consuming more than 64 percent of this amount. However, manufacturers make up only about 10 percent of the total customer base, approximately 24,000 to 25,000 customers out of 2.5 million.

“We need to appreciate that despite having only 10 percent of our customer base, manufacturers consume 65 percent of our energy. We must give them the attention and support they need to enhance service delivery,” Mr Mwesigwa emphasised. He continued: “The Bill is advantageous for both customers and the energy industry. It will promote efficiency in power usage and help consumers reduce their bills by deploying and installing effective equipment.”

He added that for the industry, it will improve network stability and prevent issues caused by poor installation and electricity usage. Mr Aga Sekalala Jr, the chairman of the UMA, stated that: “Everyone in the value chain would benefit from a more efficient sector and better electricity usage, as this means more resources for all. However, we must ensure that our approach is fair to everyone involved.”

Installed generation capacity has increased to over 2,058MW, transmission lines now extend beyond 5,139.7km, and the distribution network has grown to over 92,190km, improving access for households, businesses, and industries.