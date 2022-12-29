Mitala a true definition of a civil servant – Museveni

President Museveni has hailed former Head of Public Service John Mitala for being incorruptible during his long career in civil service.

According to the President, Mitala was the true definition of a civil servant who exhibited ethics, orderliness and strictness in his work.

Mr Museveni’s remarks were contained in his speech read by the Minister for Presidency, Ms Milly Babalanda, at the burial of Mitala in Kiwomya Village, Bukulula Sub-county, Kalungu District, on Tuesday.

“He has always maintained a high level of integrity and exhibited the highest qualities of a true civil servant. He was an advocate of the Code of Ethics in civil service,” he said.

“Dr Mitala will always be remembered as a distinguished and strict proponent of an orderly civil servant in Uganda,” he added.

Ms Deborah Katuramu, the deputy Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet, said Dr Mitala was a strong pillar of wisdom who always advised them to make arguments based on the law.

“He was very knowledgeable in the labour laws and the general management of public service. He always loved questioning issues that seemed not to go well and in case of an argument, he would base it on the law and the Constitution,” she said.

Kalungu East MP Francis Katabazi said Mitala often advocated for better pay for civil servants.

“We have lost a diligent and special person that chose to serve honestly even when the system he served in was not very favourable to enable him to stand out. We hope that the government has picked a leaf in his work methods and will possibly do something in his honour,” he said.

Ms Liz Mitala and Ms Ruth Mitala, both daughters of Mitala, described their father as a principled man but one who cared and loved his family despite his busy schedule.

“He always divided his time between family, friends and civil service without falling back on his cardinal goals of service delivery,” Ms Ruth Mitala said.

He was accorded a 13-gun salute.





