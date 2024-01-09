Mitooma leader tasks judiciary on interdicted magistrate’s role

The Mitooma District Chairperson, Mr Benon Karyeija Boneza has asked the judiciary to speed up the process of replacing former Chief Magistrate, Ms Sylvia Nvanungi, who was removed and arraigned in court in November 2023 over a Shs2.5 million bribe.

Mr Karyeija made the request on January 8 during the Greater Bushenyi regional stakeholders meeting held at the opening of the criminal plea-taking session for the newly created High Court circuit serving the five districts of Bushenyi, Mitooma, Buhweju, Sheema, and Rubirizi.

He said that since Ms Nvanungi’s removal last year, the district has suffered a void leading to delay in justice to the people of Mitooma.

“We had a predicament in Mitooma in the judicial system. Our chief magistrate, I don’t know where she is. But she is in your hands. Our people are suffering day by day with cases being adjourned. Is it possible to have someone in charge of Mitooma working on those files because justice is not moving on,” said Mr Karyeija

While responding to Mr Karyeija, the Bushenyi High Court resident judge, Justice Amos Kwizera said that the Chief Magistrate of Bushenyi, Mr Simon Toko will serve in Mitooma as the process to replace Ms Nvanungi continues.

“Every district should have a chief magistrate. For Mitooma, the CM [Chief Magistrate] got work-related issues and they stand until she is pronounced innocent. But, in the meantime, we shall be coming there to do the work as we wait,” he noted.

After being arrested by the State House Anti-corruption unit in November last year in connection with soliciting and receiving a bribe, Ms Nvanungi was arrested along with the Sembabule district Resident State Attorney, Ms Bako Jackline.