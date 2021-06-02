Mityana District engineer arrested over stolen car, timbers

By Barbra Nalweyiso More by this Author

Police in Mityana are holding the district assistant engineering officer in charge of water, Mr James Ssonko, on allegations of stealing a timber-loaded truck.

According to Police, the car loaded with timbers was found at Ssonko’s home located at Namukozi in Central Division, Mityana Municipality.

Wamala Regional Police Spokesperson, Ms Rachel Kawala, said Mr Ssonko was arrested together with Raphael Kiyemba over theft of motor vehicle Reg. No. UBG 807T.

"The two suspects were taken to Katwe police station in Kampala on June 1 where the case of missing timbers and vehicle was first recorded," she said.

Ms Kawala said the arrests followed a phone call from Digit Trackers Ltd- that they had tracked the vehicle belonging to Mr Fred Kiyimba.

“Traffic officers at Kitinkokola roadblock had tried to stop the driver of the vehicle but he refused to stop which prompted us to follow it (vehicle) and it was found parked at Ssonko’s home,” she explained.

According to a statement recorded by Mr Ssonko at Mityana CPS, Kiyemba brought him the timbers to buy.

“I found him on the way and he was selling the timbers at a good price. We agreed that I would buy them. Police found us as we were about to offload them,” he said.