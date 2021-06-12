Mityana District runs out of Covid-19 vaccine

By Barbra Nalweyiso More by this Author



Mityana District has run out of Covid-19 vaccine doses, the district information officer has revealed.

While in a Covid-19 taskforce meeting on Friday at Mityana General Hospital, the Mityana District Information Officer, Mr Edward Muganga, revealed that the district received a total of 6100 dosages of AstraZeneca vaccine from the Ministry Of Health, and that they have all been used up.

“We managed to vaccinate 896 health workers, 297 security officers, 1,468 teachers, 2,412 elderly persons, 362 people with chronic diseases, and 485 people between 18-49 years; 92 doses got spoilt,” he said.

Mr Muganga noted that out of 5900 people who got vaccinated, only 70 people received their second jab.

Mr Yassin Ndide, the Mityana Deputy Resident District Commissioner, said since the district is in the vaccine crisis they’re going to have the tough on people who do not want to wear masks and follow other SOPs.

“We want to see everyone in Mityana wearing a face mask and whoever is found without it will be held accountable. We have also received reports that some schools didn’t send children back home, we are going to deal with them accordingly,” he said.

A total of 213 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Mityana District since last year.