Mityana leaders defy Mengo on construction of headquarters

By Barbra Nalweyiso More by this Author

Mityana Municipal Council authorities have defied a directive by the Buganda Kingdom stopping any further construction works of their headquarters on a disputed piece of land.

In a June 28 letter, Mr Simon Kabogoza, the chief executive officer of Buganda Land Board (BLB), advised the municipal leaders, who are sitting tenants on the contested land, to halt the construction works and renew their lease which expired in 2017.

The land measuring 0.469 hectares is on Block 148 Plots 2-6 and 8-10, on Muwemba Road in Mityana Town.

Although BLB says the land belongs to Buganda Kingdom, the municipal officials insist it is the property of the central government.

Mr Humphrey Benson Otim, the Mityana Municipal Council town clerk, said they are planning to have a dialogue with the Resident District Commissioner and officials from BLB to see how to resolve the matter.

“We regret having delayed to resolve that issue, but we are going to have a meeting soon to look into that matter,” he said in an interview last weekend.

Failure by municipal authorities to halt construction works has since prompted BLB to serve them with an intention to sue.

“ …any construction on the suit land without a formal arrangement and/or consent from Buganda Land Board is illegal since the said land is under the management of Buganda Land Board, which only has the capacity to allocate any interest to this land and not any other authority,” the letter of intention to sue reads in part.

It adds: “…this, therefore, serves as a notice of intention to sue to all trespassers within seven days from the date hereof. All constructions without an agreement or a formal arrangement with and /or approval, from Buganda Land Board should be halted and stopped forthwith. Should you proceed with illegal construction on the suit land, we shall be left with no option, but to refer this matter in courts of law to seek remedies including damages and injunctive orders to protect the interest of our client in the said land”.

The Mityana Municipality mayor, Mr Faustin Mukambwe Lukonge, said the technical team has continuously ignored his advice to halt construction works.

“Even on August 5, I wrote a letter to the town clerk asking him to halt the project until we secure the right information about the ownership of that land but he has not yet responded,” Mr Lukonge said.

He said his executive committee also inspected the project last week and discovered that the contractor was doing shoddy work.

Advertisement

Municipal leaders react

In an earlier interview, Mr Deo Mukalazi, the Mityana Municipality senior physical planner, said the land under dispute does not belong to Buganda Kingdom.

He explained that in the 1990s, when Mityana was still a town council, they bought the land from Lawrence Mukudde and Henry Kaala, who had a 49–year lease from Uganda Land Commission (ULC), which expired in 2012.

He said the town council authorities then went back to ULC and applied for extension of their lease by more than five years, which later expired in 2017.

“We are now in the process of acquiring a 99-year lease from ULC,” he said.

Background

This is not the first time BLB and Mityana Municipal Council authorities are disagreeing over land in the area.

In 2019, both parties had misunderstandings over ownership of 100 acres of land housing Magala Health Centre III. But after negotiations, BLB later agreed to give 5.8 acres to Mityana Municipal Council to expand Magala Health Centre III by constructing a maternity ward and headquarters for Tamu Division.

Under the same arrangement, BLB also allowed residents occupying part of the health centre land to regularise their tenancy on the land.

During earlier negotiations, BLB had proposed to leave only three acres for the health centre, a move that was protested by municipal leaders.

In 2016, Mityana District authorities returned Buganda Kingdom’s land titles that were in their possession over the years.

However, the district continued using a kingdom building which serves as their headquarters after entering an agreement with BLB to pay nominal ground rent to the kingdom. The land titles which were returned are for headquarters of Busujju and Ssingo sub-counties. The district leadership then led by Mr Joseph Luzige said there was no justification whatsoever for the district leadership to hold onto the title deeds, which don’t belong to them.

