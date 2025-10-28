Mityana man allegedly kills ex-lover, dies hours later

Police in Mityana District are investigating a tragic incident in which a 32-year-old mechanic allegedly murdered his former lover before taking his own life.

The victim, Sandra Namulondo, a 28-year-old nursery teacher at Kisa Kyamukama Nursery and Primary School in Konde Village, Bulera Sub-county, was reportedly ambushed by her ex-boyfriend, Gerald Musoke, on her way home after attending a school party on Sunday evening.

According to police, Musoke inflicted deep cuts on Namulondo, leaving her to bleed to death.

“As police, we strongly condemn this cruel act. The man could have used appropriate means to win his girlfriend’s heart again instead of deciding to kill her, which has also left him dead,” Wamala Regional Police spokesperson Racheal Kawala said on Monday.

Preliminary investigations show that the couple separated in December 2024 following misunderstandings over undisclosed issues.

Since then, Musoke had reportedly been begging Namulondo for forgiveness, but she rejected his advances.

After the attack, Musoke fled the scene and was later found unconscious at his home after allegedly ingesting poison. Police rushed him to Mityana General Hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival early Monday.

The double tragedy has left residents of Konde Village in shock, with many calling for stronger interventions to address rising cases of domestic violence and intimate partner killings.

According to the 2024 Annual Police Crime Report, Uganda recorded 4,329 murder cases out of 218,715 total cases reported to police.

Of these, 326 were murder by stabbing, marking a 2 percent increase from the previous year.

The report lists Rwizi Region as recording the highest number of homicide cases (356), followed by Albertine (323), North Kyoga (263), Rwenzori West (232), and Wamala, where Mityana falls, with 220 cases.

Police said investigations are ongoing to establish what exactly triggered Musoke’s violent act.