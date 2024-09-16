Mityana man arrested over wife's murder, police say

Police in Mityana District have arrested a suspect in connection with the death of his wife in a suspected domestic brawl at Kyakkosi Village, Sekanyonyi Sub-county.

Wamala Region police spokesperson Rachael Kawala has identified the suspect as Samuel Tumusiime while the deceased is Margaret Nabisinde. The suspect and victim were residents of Kyakkosi Village.

“Preliminary police findings reveal that Tumusiime on September 16, 2024 beat his wife on allegations that she was stealing his money and drinking alcohol in bars. Nabisinde sustained serious injuries leading to her instant death,” Kawala said in a brief statement.

The suspect reportedly hit his wife using a stool, iron bar and a hoe handle.

She succumbed to serious bodily injuries, police explained.

Kyakosi Village resident early Monday claimed that the couple had a history of domestic misunderstanding resulting in frequent fights.

The locals claim that Tumusiime previously claimed that his wife was stealing his coffee beans and selling them to get money to spend in bars.

The home of the suspect was allegedly a convening centre for suspected marijuana consumers with a possibility that the suspect could have acted with the influence of the marijuana, according to local authorities.

“Police visited the scene of crime and recovered several exhibits including a broken stool, a hoe handle and a piece of iron bar that could have been used by the suspect as he beat his wife,” Kawala observed.