Mityana officials on the spot over head teachers’ salary cuts

Affected people are calling for action to solve the issue. 

By  MIKE SEBALU

What you need to know:

Affected school heads say officials have made deductions without their knowledge and consent.

Twenty-nine primary school head teachers in Mityana District have decried deductions on their salaries.

On June 23, 2014, the Ministry of Public Service issued standing instructions for the 2014 salary structure for the 2014/2015 financial year. As a result, salary increments were automated in July 2014 for all head teachers in primary schools placed under scale U4 lower and deputy head teachers in salary scale U5 Upper.

Since July 2014, head teachers in Mityana were elevated to the said new structures with that of the head teachers, with minimum requirements of working experience, each receiving Shs982,000 per month.

However, in October 2022, some head teachers in the district started complaining about salary deductions and demanded an explanation.

This prompted them to seek a response from the district authorities through their umbrella Association, Mityana District Primary Head Teachers Association (MIDPSHA) in a December 27, 2022 letter to the chief administrative officer (CAO).

Mr Levi William Tibyeitu, the chairperson of the association, said engagements with the CAO have been in vain.

“We informed the CAO after numerous complaints were registered with our office that head teachers were losing part of their salary without formal communication. Head teachers are losing between Shs100,000 and Shs200,000 per month,” Mr Tibyeitu said.

He added: “We later wrote to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the district after which the district started topping up half of what they were deducting before the full amount of Shs140,000 was deducted again in some months.”

Mr Tibyeitu said the association also wrote to the teachers’ national umbrella body, Uganda National Teachers Union (Unatu), for help.  He said Unatu promised to give them a lawyer for help but up to date, no one has ever attended to their concerns.

Unatu speaks out

The Secretary General of Unatu, Mr Filbert Baguma, acknowledged receipt of the teachers’ complaint.

“The last time I was destined to go there, I found that the CAO was not available yet. That’s a matter which needs someone who makes a decision. So, the availability of the CAO is paramount in this issue because it involves policy and therefore, they cannot pay or claim that they don’t have a genuine explanation then what informed them to begin the deductions,” Mr Baguma said.

He, however, promised to make a follow-up trip after the World Teachers Day celebrations on October 5.

Mr Paul Semyalo, Head Teacher Namutidde Primary School said since November 2022, he has been having salary deductions from his salary account.

“I’m losing Shs140,000 every month but when we made an alarm, those responsible started deducting Shs70,000. But again after some time they again resorted to deducting Shs140,000,” Mr. Semyalo said.

Mr Francis Bbona, the head teacher of Katungulu Primary School, said what they want is the reinstatement of their salary and that the deductions made should be repaid.

Our calls and messages to the CAO of Mityana, Ms Edith Mutabazi, regarding the matter, remained unanswered by press time

However, the Mityana LCV Chairperson, Mr Patrick Mugisha, said the problem stems from the salary structures.

“We have substantive teachers who were on duty assignments receiving salaries equivalent to that of a head teacher and the new Chief Administrative Officer has all along been trying to streamline their salary scales and this has caused some problems,’ Mr Mugisha said.

Mityana has a total of 119 government-aided primary schools.

AFFECTED HEAD TEACHERS IN NOVEMBER 2022

Name of Head Teacher


Name of School (Primary)


Amount deducted (sHS)


Francis Bbona


Kabyuma P/S


140,000


Mohammad Lukwago


Malwa Umea P/S


140,000


Paul Semyalo


Namutidde P/S


140,000


Nkeenga Ntambi . S


Lugo P/S


140,000


Mohammad Kalyango


Kiteete Umea P/S


140,000


Mohamad Kifampa


Kisaana P/S


Never received Salary


Luke Ssaazi


Kyetume P/S


140,000


Fredrick Kaweesa


Mayobyo P/S


130,000


Willy Kafuluma


Lusalira P/S


140,000


Ronald Lukwago


Bbanda R/C P/S


140,000


Harriet Nakalanzi


Mawundwe C.O.U P/S


140,000


Sarah Nankinga


Kasalaga P/S


40,000


Grace Nanziri


Buyambi P/S


84,661


Isaac Mutebi


Kyamusisi C.O.U P/S


Never received salary


Nuuriat Nakku


Kiggwa Islamic


Never received salary


Henry Byekwaso


Misigi P/S


141,243


Rebecca Nanyonga


Nsoga C/U P/S


100,000


Micheal Ssemugenze


Kabayenga SDA P/S


706,876


Sarah Nalunkuuma


Bakijjulula P/S


27,462


Ruth Nabwamu Kiwalabye


Kawolongojjo P/S


59,962


Vincent Kaaya


Katungulu P/S


43,212


Kaweesi Serugo


Ttumbu P/S


130,000


Mathias Ssenyonga


Bukola P/S


140,000


Janepher Kusemererwa


Wattuba P/S


60,000


Charles Bwanika


Kimuli P/S


124,112


Douglas Ssenogga


Nabutaka P/S


125,000


Rashid Mugoya


Mpumudde Umea P/S


100,000


Henry Lule Muwanga


Magonga P/S


140,000


Levi William Tibyeitu


Namigavu P/S


140,000



In the headlines