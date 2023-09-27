Mityana officials on the spot over head teachers’ salary cuts

Twenty-nine primary school head teachers in Mityana District have decried deductions on their salaries.

On June 23, 2014, the Ministry of Public Service issued standing instructions for the 2014 salary structure for the 2014/2015 financial year. As a result, salary increments were automated in July 2014 for all head teachers in primary schools placed under scale U4 lower and deputy head teachers in salary scale U5 Upper.

Since July 2014, head teachers in Mityana were elevated to the said new structures with that of the head teachers, with minimum requirements of working experience, each receiving Shs982,000 per month.

However, in October 2022, some head teachers in the district started complaining about salary deductions and demanded an explanation.

This prompted them to seek a response from the district authorities through their umbrella Association, Mityana District Primary Head Teachers Association (MIDPSHA) in a December 27, 2022 letter to the chief administrative officer (CAO).

Mr Levi William Tibyeitu, the chairperson of the association, said engagements with the CAO have been in vain.

“We informed the CAO after numerous complaints were registered with our office that head teachers were losing part of their salary without formal communication. Head teachers are losing between Shs100,000 and Shs200,000 per month,” Mr Tibyeitu said.

He added: “We later wrote to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the district after which the district started topping up half of what they were deducting before the full amount of Shs140,000 was deducted again in some months.”

Mr Tibyeitu said the association also wrote to the teachers’ national umbrella body, Uganda National Teachers Union (Unatu), for help. He said Unatu promised to give them a lawyer for help but up to date, no one has ever attended to their concerns.

Unatu speaks out

The Secretary General of Unatu, Mr Filbert Baguma, acknowledged receipt of the teachers’ complaint.

“The last time I was destined to go there, I found that the CAO was not available yet. That’s a matter which needs someone who makes a decision. So, the availability of the CAO is paramount in this issue because it involves policy and therefore, they cannot pay or claim that they don’t have a genuine explanation then what informed them to begin the deductions,” Mr Baguma said.

He, however, promised to make a follow-up trip after the World Teachers Day celebrations on October 5.

Mr Paul Semyalo, Head Teacher Namutidde Primary School said since November 2022, he has been having salary deductions from his salary account.

“I’m losing Shs140,000 every month but when we made an alarm, those responsible started deducting Shs70,000. But again after some time they again resorted to deducting Shs140,000,” Mr. Semyalo said.

Mr Francis Bbona, the head teacher of Katungulu Primary School, said what they want is the reinstatement of their salary and that the deductions made should be repaid.

Our calls and messages to the CAO of Mityana, Ms Edith Mutabazi, regarding the matter, remained unanswered by press time

However, the Mityana LCV Chairperson, Mr Patrick Mugisha, said the problem stems from the salary structures.

“We have substantive teachers who were on duty assignments receiving salaries equivalent to that of a head teacher and the new Chief Administrative Officer has all along been trying to streamline their salary scales and this has caused some problems,’ Mr Mugisha said.

Mityana has a total of 119 government-aided primary schools.

AFFECTED HEAD TEACHERS IN NOVEMBER 2022

Name of Head Teacher

Name of School (Primary)

Amount deducted (sHS)

Francis Bbona

Kabyuma P/S

140,000

Mohammad Lukwago

Malwa Umea P/S

140,000

Paul Semyalo

Namutidde P/S

140,000

Nkeenga Ntambi . S

Lugo P/S

140,000

Mohammad Kalyango

Kiteete Umea P/S

140,000

Mohamad Kifampa

Kisaana P/S

Never received Salary

Luke Ssaazi

Kyetume P/S

140,000

Fredrick Kaweesa

Mayobyo P/S

130,000

Willy Kafuluma

Lusalira P/S

140,000

Ronald Lukwago

Bbanda R/C P/S

140,000

Harriet Nakalanzi

Mawundwe C.O.U P/S

140,000

Sarah Nankinga

Kasalaga P/S

40,000

Grace Nanziri

Buyambi P/S

84,661

Isaac Mutebi

Kyamusisi C.O.U P/S

Never received salary

Nuuriat Nakku

Kiggwa Islamic

Never received salary

Henry Byekwaso

Misigi P/S

141,243

Rebecca Nanyonga

Nsoga C/U P/S

100,000

Micheal Ssemugenze

Kabayenga SDA P/S

706,876

Sarah Nalunkuuma

Bakijjulula P/S

27,462

Ruth Nabwamu Kiwalabye

Kawolongojjo P/S

59,962

Vincent Kaaya

Katungulu P/S

43,212

Kaweesi Serugo

Ttumbu P/S

130,000

Mathias Ssenyonga

Bukola P/S

140,000

Janepher Kusemererwa

Wattuba P/S

60,000

Charles Bwanika

Kimuli P/S

124,112

Douglas Ssenogga

Nabutaka P/S

125,000

Rashid Mugoya

Mpumudde Umea P/S

100,000

Henry Lule Muwanga

Magonga P/S

140,000

Levi William Tibyeitu

Namigavu P/S

140,000

