Mityana officials on the spot over head teachers’ salary cuts
What you need to know:
Affected school heads say officials have made deductions without their knowledge and consent.
Twenty-nine primary school head teachers in Mityana District have decried deductions on their salaries.
On June 23, 2014, the Ministry of Public Service issued standing instructions for the 2014 salary structure for the 2014/2015 financial year. As a result, salary increments were automated in July 2014 for all head teachers in primary schools placed under scale U4 lower and deputy head teachers in salary scale U5 Upper.
Since July 2014, head teachers in Mityana were elevated to the said new structures with that of the head teachers, with minimum requirements of working experience, each receiving Shs982,000 per month.
However, in October 2022, some head teachers in the district started complaining about salary deductions and demanded an explanation.
This prompted them to seek a response from the district authorities through their umbrella Association, Mityana District Primary Head Teachers Association (MIDPSHA) in a December 27, 2022 letter to the chief administrative officer (CAO).
Mr Levi William Tibyeitu, the chairperson of the association, said engagements with the CAO have been in vain.
“We informed the CAO after numerous complaints were registered with our office that head teachers were losing part of their salary without formal communication. Head teachers are losing between Shs100,000 and Shs200,000 per month,” Mr Tibyeitu said.
He added: “We later wrote to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the district after which the district started topping up half of what they were deducting before the full amount of Shs140,000 was deducted again in some months.”
Mr Tibyeitu said the association also wrote to the teachers’ national umbrella body, Uganda National Teachers Union (Unatu), for help. He said Unatu promised to give them a lawyer for help but up to date, no one has ever attended to their concerns.
Unatu speaks out
The Secretary General of Unatu, Mr Filbert Baguma, acknowledged receipt of the teachers’ complaint.
“The last time I was destined to go there, I found that the CAO was not available yet. That’s a matter which needs someone who makes a decision. So, the availability of the CAO is paramount in this issue because it involves policy and therefore, they cannot pay or claim that they don’t have a genuine explanation then what informed them to begin the deductions,” Mr Baguma said.
He, however, promised to make a follow-up trip after the World Teachers Day celebrations on October 5.
Mr Paul Semyalo, Head Teacher Namutidde Primary School said since November 2022, he has been having salary deductions from his salary account.
“I’m losing Shs140,000 every month but when we made an alarm, those responsible started deducting Shs70,000. But again after some time they again resorted to deducting Shs140,000,” Mr. Semyalo said.
Mr Francis Bbona, the head teacher of Katungulu Primary School, said what they want is the reinstatement of their salary and that the deductions made should be repaid.
Our calls and messages to the CAO of Mityana, Ms Edith Mutabazi, regarding the matter, remained unanswered by press time
However, the Mityana LCV Chairperson, Mr Patrick Mugisha, said the problem stems from the salary structures.
“We have substantive teachers who were on duty assignments receiving salaries equivalent to that of a head teacher and the new Chief Administrative Officer has all along been trying to streamline their salary scales and this has caused some problems,’ Mr Mugisha said.
Mityana has a total of 119 government-aided primary schools.
AFFECTED HEAD TEACHERS IN NOVEMBER 2022
Name of Head Teacher
Name of School (Primary)
Amount deducted (sHS)
Francis Bbona
Kabyuma P/S
140,000
Mohammad Lukwago
Malwa Umea P/S
140,000
Paul Semyalo
Namutidde P/S
140,000
Nkeenga Ntambi . S
Lugo P/S
140,000
Mohammad Kalyango
Kiteete Umea P/S
140,000
Mohamad Kifampa
Kisaana P/S
Never received Salary
Luke Ssaazi
Kyetume P/S
140,000
Fredrick Kaweesa
Mayobyo P/S
130,000
Willy Kafuluma
Lusalira P/S
140,000
Ronald Lukwago
Bbanda R/C P/S
140,000
Harriet Nakalanzi
Mawundwe C.O.U P/S
140,000
Sarah Nankinga
Kasalaga P/S
40,000
Grace Nanziri
Buyambi P/S
84,661
Isaac Mutebi
Kyamusisi C.O.U P/S
Never received salary
Nuuriat Nakku
Kiggwa Islamic
Never received salary
Henry Byekwaso
Misigi P/S
141,243
Rebecca Nanyonga
Nsoga C/U P/S
100,000
Micheal Ssemugenze
Kabayenga SDA P/S
706,876
Sarah Nalunkuuma
Bakijjulula P/S
27,462
Ruth Nabwamu Kiwalabye
Kawolongojjo P/S
59,962
Vincent Kaaya
Katungulu P/S
43,212
Kaweesi Serugo
Ttumbu P/S
130,000
Mathias Ssenyonga
Bukola P/S
140,000
Janepher Kusemererwa
Wattuba P/S
60,000
Charles Bwanika
Kimuli P/S
124,112
Douglas Ssenogga
Nabutaka P/S
125,000
Rashid Mugoya
Mpumudde Umea P/S
100,000
Henry Lule Muwanga
Magonga P/S
140,000
Levi William Tibyeitu
Namigavu P/S
140,000