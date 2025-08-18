Mityana school reminds presidency of laboratory pledge, 14 years later

St Kizito Secondary School Banda in Mityana District is struggling to conduct effective science lessons, 14 years after President Museveni pledged to construct a two-unit science laboratory at the school.

Although the Office of the President built the structure in 2019, it was never equipped with basic laboratory apparatus, leaving the building to function as a temporary classroom block. According to the headmistress, Ms Betty Namale Ssebulime, students continue to struggle to balance theory and practical aspects of science subjects.

“President Museveni pledged a two-unit science lab in 2011, but the structures constructed in 2019 have never been equipped with the necessary apparatus. They are now being used as classroom blocks, yet the school has both UCE and UACE students offering science subjects,” Ms Ssebulime told Lands Minister Judith Nabakooba during her visit on August 16, 2025.

The school says the laboratory requires running water, gas, electricity, and apparatus for practical lessons. With a population of 558 students, St Kizito also faces a shortage of classrooms and other facilities, forcing some learners to study under trees.

In addition, a 2011 pledge by then Education Minister Jessica Alupo to provide new classroom blocks and staff houses has also not been fulfilled.

While officiating at the school’s fundraising event and launch of a music album, Minister Nabakooba acknowledged the concerns and promised to follow up with the relevant government offices.

“We appreciate the fact that the Office of the President constructed the laboratory structures in 2019. Our duty is to remind the same office about the lack of equipment to make them fully functional. I will deliver the message to the concerned offices for quick response,” she said.

During the event, the school unveiled an architectural design for a planned three-classroom block estimated at Shs250 million. According to the project treasurer, Mr Erisa Biribaasa, Shs70 million has so far been raised, but more support is needed to complete the project.