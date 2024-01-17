Mityana teacher in viral video arrested over attempted defilement

Police Wednesday said they had arrested 41-year-old teacher John Ssenfuma Kato on allegations of attempting to defile a 15-year-old female student at a school in Mityana District.

Prior, the educator appeared knelt-subdued and hit in a viral video in which many voices are heard accusing him of attempting to defile a student at Hill Side College, where he teaches, in Mityana District.

“The Kanyanya Territorial Police is currently detaining Ssenfuma. He was apprehended on allegations of attempting to defile a girl, a student at the same school where he teaches,” Kampala metropolitan deputy police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire revealed.

Police say the teacher, who resides in Mukono District, was tricked to travel to Mityana District in anticipation of a sexual experience with the learner.

Ssenfuma’s arrest would then follow after the child’s 26-year-old Kampala guardian only identified as Sheillah lodged a complaint. Sheilla is resident in Kyebando Erisa Zone in Kampala's Kawempe Division, according to police.

“Sheilah reported that the family became aware of Ssemfuma's communication with the juvenile through WhatsApp, prompting his invitation to their premises,” Owoyesigyire noted.

He added that: “On January 13, 2024, Ssemfuma traveled to the designated venue and was subsequently apprehended upon arrival.”

Owoyesigyire emphasized that “an examination by a police surgeon confirmed the well-being of the victim, as the intended activity did not transpire.”