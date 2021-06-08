Mityana Women Council honours Nabakooba for services

By Andrew Bagala More by this Author

Mityana District Women Council have passed a resolution in appreciation of the services rendered by their former Women Member of Parliament as well as the outgoing ICT minister, Ms Judith Nabakooba.

They hailed the MP for her efforts towards the improvement of health delivery and the establishment of poverty alleviation programmes.



The resolution was presented to council by Ms Teo Nalubega and seconded by Florence Tebajjanga, both members of the women council, last Thursday and passed on the same day.

Ms Tebajjanga said Ms Nabakooba constructed a labour and maternity ward in the sub-county of Banda that has helped many women.

“When a person has done good work, it is important to thank such a person. She gave us beds with mattresses on which women give birth. These beds are being used even when she isn’t a Member of Parliament,” Ms Tebajjanga said.

Nabakooba’s contributions

The council listed her contribution to the district including extension of tapped water to the rural areas, injecting money in their savings associations and empowering the women and the girl-child.

Ms Aisha Nabukalu, a youth representative on the council, said Ms Nabakooba was key in giving sanitary pads to female students in schools.

“She has been visiting private and public schools to talk to the girl-child and guiding them on how to pursue higher education levels. She has been an inspiration for young females. We need to give her a certificate of appreciation for the services,” Ms Nabukalu said.

Ms Nabukalu said the hatchery equipment that Ms Nabakooba gave them is still being used by the community to date.

Ms Nabakooba, who wasn’t at the event, told Daily Monitor later that she was profoundly excited and happy for the appreciation, especially from the women she represented in the 10th Parliament.

“I am honoured by the appreciation of my contribution to the people in Mityana. They have only given me the challenge to continue performing better even when I am not representing them in Parliament,” she said.

