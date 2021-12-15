Mixed feelings as Kasese rolls out compulsory Covid-19 vaccination

A health worker prepares a Covid-19 shot. PHOTO/FILE/COURTESY

By  Joel Kaguta

What you need to know:

  • Roadblocks with police and health workers were mounted at major roads in Kasese Town

Kasese health authorities have brought in measures that restrict movement of unvaccinated people in the western district.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.