Mixed feelings as Kasese rolls out compulsory Covid-19 vaccination

Kasese health authorities have brought in measures that restrict movement of unvaccinated people in the western district.

This comes after a mass vaccination drive that started on December 6 was met with a low turn out.

Dr Yusuf Baseke, the Kasese District Health Officer, on Sunday issued strict guidelines with compulsory vaccination taking place across all health facilities in the 44 lower local governments, as well as markets.

Unvaccinated people are consequently not allowed to access public places, with the district Covid-19 taskforce chairperson, who doubles as the Kasese Resident District Commissioner, Lt Joe Walusimbi, asked to enforce the compulsory vaccination directive.

Roadblocks with police and health workers were mounted at major roads in Kasese Town. Those without Covid-19 certificates were being forced to take the jab before they could proceed.

Two temporary vaccination sites have been mounted at the weigh bridge near Kasese Cobalt Company Limited, and Nyamwamba Bridge.

On Sunday, the unvaccinated were also stopped from filling the pews in various churches, with health workers at hand to offer jabs.

On Monday, all the four entry points to Kisanga Market, commonly known as Mawa Market, offered vaccination services.

Lt Walusimbi said the public needs to embrace vaccination if the country is to reopen fully next year.

Ms Agnes Mbambu, an attaché to the district health office coordinating the exercise, told Daily Monitor that the fruits of the compulsory vaccination are already starting to show.

“I am very optimistic that we are going to realise [our target] because we have so far achieved 64 per cent yet we have not analysed today’s (Tuesday) results and the final day tomorrow (Wednesday),” she said.

The Kasese District surveillance officer, Mr Samuel Muhindo Kabinga, said the district wants everyone “above 18 years to get vaccinated so that we reduce the mortality rates and guard the population from getting infected.”

Some people who got Moderna, as well as Johnson and Johnson vaccines, however, reported experiencing some side effects.

Mr Yokonia Muhindo, a resident of Katodoba cell in Kasese Municipality, said he has been unwell since he got jabbed on Sunday.