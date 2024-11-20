Mixed fortunes as UPDF marks seven years on fishing waters

The Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) Fisheries Protection Unit (FPU) has been conducting operations on water bodies since 2017 to ensure adherence to proper fishing methods.

President Museveni spearheaded their deployment in January 2017 to prevent fish depletion and boost the country’s earnings from fish exports.

The seven years have been marked by contrasting fortunes, with the country registering a rise in the fish stock amid accusations of brutality against the fishermen.

“Fish had become scarce prior to our deployment and their prices relatively high on the market but when we intensified the fight against those catching immature ones, their numbers increased, resulting in lower prices,’’ Lt Lauben Ndifula, the FPU spokesperson, says.

Statistics by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) indicate that Uganda exported 185.4 million metric tonnes of fish in 2022. The country exported 187.2 million metric tonnes in 2023 and 191.4 million metric tonnes this year.

The UPDF has been able to ensure the safety and security of the fishermen from pirates, who perpetuate smuggling in the waters.

Lt Ndifula says UPDF has been able to reclaim the Mpondwe-Lhubiriha fish market in Kasese District that had been taken over by DR Congo during the Covid-19 period for four years.

“The market is now employing more than 2,000 Ugandans. The government is now realising revenue,’’ he says.

However, Lt Ndifula decries political interference in the course of their duty.

“Since we are approaching the political season, politicians use this time to gain political mileage from their voters by encouraging them to do illegal fishing and lying to them that they will request the President to withdraw the army from the lakes,’’ he says.

Lt Ndifuna adds: “We assure you that we are here to stay. This [illegal fishing] should stop if all that we have done for seven years is to be maintained.’’

Mr Godfrey Ssenyonga Kambugu, the chairperson of the Association of Fishers and Lake Users of Uganda (AFALU), says the presence of UPDF on the waters has seen an increase in the number of fish factories from five to 13.

“In 2010, only 21 fish factories were registered but only five were operational and threatening to close but two years after FPU intervention in the waters, fish stocks had recovered and now eight fish factories opened, bringing the number of fish factories to 13,’’ he says.

However, it has not been rosy for the fishermen.

Ms Ruth Kisakye, a fishmonger, says she is jobless because FPU personnel destroyed all her four boats.

Ms Kisakye says her husband, who was riding the boats, was arrested six times and he was fined Shs600,000 each time until he abandoned the trade.

Mr Musa Dhikusooka, the chairperson of the Association of Fishers and Lake Users of Uganda (AFALU) Eastern, says:“There are some incidents, especially in the eastern region, where fishermen have to be forgiven because they cannot afford to purchase the recommended fishing gear.’’