Mixed reactions as govt orders evictions in Apaa

A final decision by the government to evict people currently settled in the disputed Apaa land has attracted mixed reactions from locals and leaders across Madi and Acholi sub-regions, the Monitor has learnt.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister, Ms Robinah Nabbanja, in the company of her junior, Third Deputy Prime Minister, Ms Lukia Nakadama; Justice and Constitutional Affairs minister Norbert Mao, and Security Minister Jim Muwhezi, among others met leaders in both Adjumani and Amuru districts.

During the meeting, Ms Nabbanja said she had come to deliver the Cabinet’s decision that locals occupying the contested Apaa area must exit the area within three months and that the Apaa Central Market be closed within a month.

“In one month, the Ministry of Local Government is directed to stop the operations of Apaa Central Market. It must stop in one month. We shall implement the compensation and the relocation of the communities for three months and that will end on May 15 and after that, there will be forceful eviction,” Ms Nabbanja said.

“The reason we are here is to see [that] we deliver this message and allow you time to prepare our people so that they can take advantage of the compensation and those who refuse to move will be forcefully evicted from May 16 this year,” she added.

According to her, the boundaries survey of the wildlife reserve was done, the beneficiaries were identified in 2014 and the registration of the victims was done in 2019, explaining why Cabinet approved a resettlement package of Shs10m, 20 iron sheets, and 20 bags of cement for each household.

“The relevant security agencies should heighten their surveillance and ensure there is the urgent return of civil order, the government has also decided to pay Shs2 million to those who had earlier on been registered to be in the area but without National IDs,” she added.

Ms Nabbanja also said the government has already earmarked Shs2.5 billion for compensating those affected.

“We have put aside Shs2.5 billion to compensate the resettled people and we have given those three months for the illegal encroachers to vacate, starting from February 16 and by May 15, 2023, we shall swing into forceful eviction,” the PM said.

Whereas her message was welcomed with applause by the Madi people in Adjumani District, violent scenes unfolded in Amuru District headquarters from where she read the message to local leaders who gathered to meet her.

Residents and local leaders in Apaa, who spoke to this newspaper, expressed disappointment in the government’s decision, calling it inconsiderate and malicious.

Mr Wilson Acuma, the village chief of Apaa Centre, said it was illegal and inhumane for the government to decide for the people what amount of money to be paid to them in compensation.

“The directive is uncalled for, we are still baffled by how they arrived at deciding that each homestead with a national ID would get Shs10 million and others Shs2 million. How do you decide for me what to pay me for my property when I have properties and a home worth hundreds of millions on my land?” he asked.

Mr Ricard Otim, the village chief of Te-okutu in Apaa, said the decision could put the Madi and Acholi tribes against each other and could result in fresh tribal clashes if not rescinded.

“We have very clear records of more than 50 homesteads in my village here where the Madi people reoccupied after chasing their owners away and now the same people are happy to receive the Shs10 million and the iron sheets, this is unfortunate,” Mr Otim said.

“Whereas they are coming to order evictions here without providing alternative land to settle us, I am not sure if they are aware that the money they are offering cannot buy land anywhere,” he added.

Some of the key resolutions reached during the meeting include verifying the genuine households that should be compensated as per the two categories: those with national IDs registered in Apaa in 2014 and those without the IDs.

But Mr Alfred Okwonya, the recently appointed leader of the Apaa community, called the decision unacceptable and a betrayal, saying details of reports by several committees instituted by the President to investigate the Apaa issue should be made public.

“Unless we know what is detailed in those reports, we shall not welcome it, there are better ways to solve the problems of Apaa including degazetting the land,” Mr Okwonga said.

The Adjumani District chairperson, Mr Ben Anyama, said: “We disassociate ourselves from tribal sentiments and those prolonging this conflict by moving us in circles. We pledge our total support and commitment to this government in all forms.”

Mr Anyama said they do not support the idea by Acholi leaders to degazette East Madi Wildlife Reserve.

“Government should uphold and implement the decisions and recommendations made by the various committees set up to resolve the issue of Apaa,” he said.

Gen Moses Ali, the second deputy Prime Minister, expressed joy that finally the government is implementing the resolutions of the Cabinet of relocating the illegal settlers.

The Adjumani Woman MP, Ms Jesica Ababiku, said the directive is a huge restoration of hope among the people of the Madi Sub-region and west Nile and pledged the total support of the leaders and the populace of Adjumani District.

Apaa Village, with an estimated population of 35,000 people, was formerly under Lubla Parish, Pabo Sub-county in Amuru District.

The arrests

On Wednesday, the Amuru District chairman, Mr Michael Lakony, demanded the release of Apaa residents who he said were arrested earlier on by security personnel and imprisoned without charges.

“We have gone to prison in Arua to check our people who were arrested and 13 of them are rotting in prison. At Upenjiji Prison in Adjumani, we have 25 of our people in there, we want all these people to be released before we can sit down, negotiate and welcome your decision,” he said.

Despite the growing contention, the government has for all this period maintained its stand on evicting locals, saying they are illegally occupying the East Madi Game Reserve and Zoka Forest land, all inside Itirikwa Sub-county in Adjumani District.

But the several attempts have ended with bloodshed, destruction of houses and household properties, arrest, and detention of people perceived to be defiant.

