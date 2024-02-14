Mixed reactions as Kalangala power firm’s contract expires

Power consumers in the island district of Kalangala have expressed mixed reactions towards the expiry of the contract for Kalangala Infrastructure Services Ltd (KIS), which supplies the main island, Buggala.

KIS applied to the Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA) in 2021 for the renewal of its licence, which expired in 2022.

Over the years, ERA has been reviewing the terms and conditions of KIS after seven years after consultations with the leaders in Kalangala.

Mr Peter Ddumba, an engineer from ERA, yesterday said KIS’ contract will be renewed.

However, Mr Ronald Jamba, a councillor representing Kalangala Town Council, said KIS’ performance has been wanting.

“We were promised reliable power, which we currently don’t have... We need an open space for more bidders to supply power on Buggala Island,” he said on Tuesday.

Ms Betty Nanyonjjo, a resident of Kalangala Town Council, decried blackouts since last June.

“Our electrical appliances are destroyed every day as a result of persistent power outages,” she said.

However, Mr Jude Tadeo Musaazi, the head of the Kalangala District community-based service department, said KIS has performed fairly well and its contract should be renewed.

“KIS has performed well compared to other licensed power companies in other islands of Kalangala,” he said.

Mr Joseph Mulindwa, the KIS spokesperson, said they are committed to improving their services.

Meanwhile, Mr Willy Lugoloobi, the former Kalangala District chairperson, said he does not care which company supplies electricity in Kalangala as long as there is reliable and affordable power.

Currently, domestic customers in Kalangala are charged Shs1,213 per kWh and commercial customers are charged Shs1,608 per kWh, which residents say are high compared to about Shs780 per kWh that domestic consumers and an average of Shs600.1 commercial users on the national grid pay.

The cost of electricity per kWh in Kalangala is determined by the production costs, commercial losses realised at the power plant in Bukuzindu Village.

KIS started providing its services in 2013 under a public private partnership.

The government is currently in the final stages of connecting Kalangala to the national power grid.