Mixed reactions as LC leaders’ terms expire

The Local Council One and two chairpersons are at crossroads after their term of service expired, with no hope of holding elections soon due to financial constraints.

The term of office for LCs expired on July 10 and lawyers have warned that the LCs will be operating illegally unless Parliament comes out with an amendment to the Local Government Act to legalise their operations again.

However, Mr Raphael Magyezi, the local government minister, last week stated that though the term for the LC1 and LC2 chairpersons had expired, the government had reached a decision to extend their term of office indefinitely.

Going by the records of government, there are 10,595 LC2 chairpersons, and 70, 626 village chairpersons across the country.

Mr Ibrahim Alyon Africa, the LC1 chairperson for Cell G, Central Ward in Soroti East Division, said they are valid office bearers since they have not received any formal communication from the Electoral Commission and central government on the fate of their elections.

“I will continue with my leadership duties until EC declares my office null and void,” he said.

His counterpart, Mr Stephen Opejo of Cell D, Central Ward said as long as he still holds the official government stamp, he is still the legitimate political head of his village.

“It’s true our term has expired, but we cannot leave the office vacant when our people need services,” Mr Opejo explained.

In Gulu City, Mr Charles Canowira, the Pece-Pawel Central LC1 chairperson, said the expiry of their term creates a huge gap in the quality of service delivery considering the roles they play.

“By law, when our term expires, we have to leave office and other LC1 chairpersons are elected into office but if we leave office without proper planning, even if our term expires without proper guidance, the locals have nowhere to go when they need these services,” he stated. However, Ms Flavia Alimocan, a resident of Aworanga Village in Bardege-Layibi Division in Gulu City, said service delivery has not been affected since not everyone in the communities is aware that the terms of LC1s have expired.

Mr Thomas Raymond Opira, the chairperson of Pabbo Quarters in Bardege-Layibi Division, Gulu City, said they are continuing with their work until funds to hold new elections are ready.

“We are still waiting for the date that the President asked Parliament and the Attorney General to set for our elections,” he added.

In Yumbe District, Mr Muhammad Welborn, the chairperson of Odriga Cell in Yumbe Town Council, expressed ignorance about the expiry of his term of office.

“We have not been informed about the matter formally. I am continuing to perform my roles,” he said.

He said he is waiting for information from the office of the EC when fresh elections shall be conducted. In Moyo, the district chairperson, Mr Williams Anyama, said the elections of local councils are needed.

Mr Swadik Akuma, a resident of Mijale Village in Midia Sub-county, said they are tired of the current chairpersons, and they need elections for new leaders as the constitution requires.

For Ms Sylivia Asiimwe, a resident of Kibingo Village, Karama Parish, Ruborogota Sub-county in Isingiro district, some LCs have overstayed in their offices and are no longer relevant.

She added that the failure to hold LC1 and LC2 elections has disrupted service delivery in the area.

Mr Mark Ninshaba, the chairperson of Rukumbya Cell, Border Ward in Kikagati Townboard, Isingiro District said: “I am not aware that LCs term of office expired. I am yet to receive that information. I have spent 12 years as village chairman, I don’t remember when we last had elections. I am working, no one has come to tell me to stop working.”

Mr Nicholas Nuwagira, the Resident District Commissioner for Buhweju, said he had a meeting with all the LCI chairpersons and their councils in the district on how to handle the situation.

“We are now advising our people to use sub-county chairpersons to handle all other cases as we wait on government,” he said.

Mr Francis Basiime, the chairperson of Kiswahili Cell in Mbarara City, said: “Government likes the higher hierarchy and forgets about the lower one without knowing that the lower hierarchy is the starting point of everything.”

“They find money to do all other elections but when it comes to LCs, they do not have money. For us we are keeping offices until when they conduct elections,” he added.

In Mpigi, Mr Isiah Kimbugwe, the chairperson of Kayambwe A Village in Kayabwe Town Council, has since returned the stamp to the assistant town clerk, saying it is illegal to continue occupying office when his term elapsed.

“I asked for only one term from the electorate and it was good to leave and give a chance for another person to serve,” he said.

Mr Edrisa Mpagi, the chairperson of Mawonve Village, Mpigi District, admits that his term elapsed, but there is no substantive leadership to handover to.

“I am still occupying the office because government is not ready to hold fresh elections, when the time comes, I will definitely leave,” he said.

Mr Jolly Mukasa Kalule, the chairperson of Bukakala Village, Mpigi District, said leaving office without new leaders will leave a vacuum.

Mr Seregio Ngawula, the chairperson of Bata Cell in Masaka City, said residents are still accessing his office for services as usual because “We’re like police or hospitals that stopping our services can lead to a crisis. This issue [of expiry of LCs term] is being fuelled by Parliament; I would advise them to first concentrate on major issues such as security, service delivery and rampant road carnage”

Mr Nathan Ssekabembe, a resident of Kirumba Ward in Masaka City, blamed the government for poor planning, arguing that it knew that the LCs’ term would expire in five years.

Background

The Electoral Commission (EC) has since last year been lobbying for Shs60.8 billion to conduct the elections. The Women’s Council elections, which should have been held in August 2022, were also suspended due to lack of funds.

In 2001 and 2018, village and parish leaders remained in office beyond their terms, leading to legality questions.