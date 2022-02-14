Mixed reactions as Uneb sets dates for 2022 exams

Schools have expressed mixed reactions over the time they have been given to prepare their learners for the 2022 national examinations at the end of the year.

Last Thursday, the Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) set October and December 2022 as the period for conducting the final national examinations. The period applies for Primary Leaving Examination (PLE), Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) and Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) levels.

However, some schools Monitor interviewed indicate that the timing is not adequate, given the lengthy period learners spent at home during the closure of schools for nearly two years due to Covid-19.

Mr Denis Kiggundu, a teacher at St Michael Primary School in Wakiso, said their learners are not prepared for final exams.

“Uneb has done a disservice to some schools; how can Uneb expect us to teach our candidates and prepare them in a period of seven months? We have been using the old curriculum because learning materials did not reach us in time,” he said.

Mr Timothy Mwesigwa, a teacher and administrator at Semika Junior and Senior Primary School, said they are not prepared for exams. He, however, said they are going to introduce weekend and evening lessons for candidates in order to prepare their pupils.

At Champions Christian School, Mukono, Mr Innocent Ennyange, an administrator and teacher, said they have been using the old curriculum to teach learners, so as per now, their learners are not prepared for the exams.

During the release of the dates for the exams, the executive secretary of Uneb, Mr Daniel Odongo, said they would to base on the abridged curriculum to set the examinations.

While some schools were still using the old curriculum, Mr Odongo said this will not affect their learners provided the institutions complete the whole syllabus.

At Mulago High School in Kampala, Mr Rogers Kalema, an administrator, said they will start preparing their learners for Uneb next term.

“Most of the students were promoted to new classes. So we have to prepare and teach them using the new abridged curriculum. So for that reason we shall start preparing our candidates next term,” he said.

However, some traditional urban schools such as Kibuli Secondary School, Mengo SS, and Mackay High School said they have been preparing their learners.

Ms Mary Kalyango Mukasa, an administrator at Mackay High School in Nateete, said both Senior Four and Senior Six candidates are ready for exams “because we have been following up on learners via Google meet and zoom classes during the long lockdown imposed on schools.”

At Mengo SS, the school deans say they have been engaging with their students via their e-learning platform.