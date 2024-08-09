Mixed reactions over Parliament plan to hold regional sittings

The move by Parliament to hold regional parliamentary sittings has drawn mixed reactions among residents and leaders in Gulu District.

While the residents say this is a waste of resources that could have been used to address more pressing issues in the respective regions, Members of Parliament (MPs) from Gulu say it is a great opportunity for the regions as MPs will focus more on the issues affecting areas where the Parliament is sitting.

Parliament has budgeted to spend Shs20b for exercise with each regional sitting reportedly costing Shs5b. Gulu City will on August 29 and 30 host the first regional parliamentary sitting at the Kaunda Grounds in Bardege-Layibi Division. Other sittings will be held in the eastern, central, and western regions.

“I must say this is a total abuse to the people of Uganda. Imagine what Shs5 billion would do if it were to be channelled to service delivery. If we open roads, take medicines to hospitals and scholastic materials to schools, what if this money is diverted into doing things like technology? It would give better outcomes other than the MPs spending this money,’’ Mr Solomon Nokrach, the coordinator of Forum for Women in Democracy in Acholi Sub-region said.

Mr Geoffrey Opiyo, a farmer in Nwoya District, said the regional parliamentary sitting will not help the local people.

Not happy

“This is a misallocation of resources. The money should be converted or put into any other sector. We have health, and infrastructure which is even not okay. Look at our roads,’’ Mr Opiyo said.

Mr Opiyo added: “There are so many government hospitals but you can fail to even get a Panadol from there. Instead, they will recommend that you to go a private hospital. Now what are we going to benefit as local people from the regional parliamentary sitting apart from the few MPs and officials?’’

However, Mr Martin Mapenduzi Ojara, the Bardege-Layibi Division MP, said : “When Parliament comes to Gulu as scheduled, it will not only be talking about issues related to northern Uganda but will also conduct its formal business as usual. So, it will be looking at national issues but the leaders of Parliament have decided that they will give special attention to matters relating to northern Uganda.”

Ms Betty Aol Ocan, the Gulu City Woman MP, says the regional sitting presents economic and political opportunities and will boost tourism.

“Kaunda Grounds will be made the Parliament of Uganda, very many people will come around in the city, so we need to prepare to feed other people from other places. We ask our people to economically get some gain and also in terms of tourism, we also need our people to prepare. You know when people visit our areas we get economic benefit, we need social benefit, and political benefit.’’



