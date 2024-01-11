MK Baraza has no impact on Mitooma people – stakeholders

A group of youth and other stakeholders in Mitooma District have said that the MK Baraza due to take place on January 12, 2024, is a waste of time because it will not address the real issues that affect the people.

The group led by Mr Elite Bob Abemigisha said the organizers of the Baraza that will be held at Ruhinda Secondary School playground, are self-seekers who want to push for their interests at the expense of the people of Mitooma.

"We will not allow Mitooma District to be used by self-seekers in MK camp all in the name of Barazas. Mitooma is not a marketplace where intruders come to buy and sell people all in the name of Muhoozi Keinerugaba. The district has leaders and stakeholders who should be consulted," he said.

Mr Lamson Ainomugisha a resident of Ntungamo cell, Nkinga Sub County in Mitooma District said that organizing such Barazas without informing leaders is a crime.

Ms Anita Katusiime, the youth councillor for Mitooma town council said the organizers should change the strategy and look at programs that can benefit the youth directly.

"When you look at the approach done by the office of National chairman lead by Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo, youth are given things that can help them to overcome poverty, but these ones invite people to just eat and dance," she said.

However, Mr Michael Mawanda the Member of Parliament for Igara East and one of the organisers said, the people of Mitooma District led by Mr Edgar Ariinda Rwambika asked the MK movement for a Baraza.

"Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba cannot give people what he is not asked for, the Baraza in Mitooma was asked by the leaders. We need to look out for these people who are talking ill of the Baraza, you may find they are not from Mitooma," said.