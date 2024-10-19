MMU urged to revolutionise agriculture with digital applications

Mountains of the Moon University (MMU) has been urged to take the lead in developing digital applications that will revolutionise agriculture by addressing critical information gaps in rural communities where most farmers have been left out.

Dr Roselyne Nyamutale, Chairperson of the Appointments Board Committee at MMU, has emphasised the need for technological solutions to ensure farmers in remote areas access essential agricultural knowledge.

"We urgently need innovations that address the challenges of climate change, which has heavily impacted the agriculture sector," Dr Nyamutale said during the launch of the MAINSTREAM project on Friday. "The University, particularly the Faculty of Agriculture and Environmental Science, along with the IT Department, needs to develop applications that will help digitalise the agriculture sector."

Currently, one extension worker is responsible for approximately 1,800 farmers, leaving many without access to the technical support they need.

"The University needs to develop applications that will provide crucial information to farmers in the community, especially given the shortage of extension staff," Dr Nyamutale explained.

With the widespread use of smartphones, many farmers in rural communities can now be reached more efficiently, saving both time and resources. According to the 2024 National Housing and Population Census, 43% of Uganda's population aged 10 years and above now own mobile phones, amounting to approximately 13.6 million people.

"Many farmers now have smartphones, and even those without can receive information through designated focal persons," Dr Nyamutale noted.

The MAINSTREAM project, funded with over €1.7 million, will offer mobility scholarships to African scholars, enhancing education, skills development, and climate change resilience in agricultural knowledge systems across Africa.

Ms Violate Kisakye, Associate Professor at MMU, explained that students will research and develop innovative solutions to challenges like climate change, benefiting farmers in the Tooro and Rwenzori sub-regions.

"The students will interact with farmers, conduct research, and create academic modules relevant to their programs," she said.

The project aims to enable selected students and staff to travel to six African countries, including Togo, Senegal, South Africa, Ethiopia, Kenya, and Uganda, to enhance their skills and increase their employability.

By taking the lead in digital agriculture, MMU can make a significant difference in the lives of rural farmers, helping them adapt to climate change and sustain their livelihoods.

"Farmers particularly need solutions for the dry season, such as water-harvesting innovations, to help them continue farming and sustain their livelihoods," Dr. Nyamutale added.