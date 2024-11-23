Mob kills Arua DHO over land dispute

Arua’s Acting District Health Officer (DHO), Mr Paul Bishop Drileba, was killed on Saturday afternoon over an alleged land dispute.

Preliminary reports from the police indicate that Mr Drileba had taken a surveyor to conduct a survey on a piece of land he had bought in Ajia Sub-county, Arua district.

However, community members opposed the survey, claiming parts of the land belonged to them.

While confirming the incident to Daily Monitor, the Arua Resident District Commissioner, Mr Swaib Toko, said, "The incident happened on Saturday when he took a surveyor to survey a land he had purchased, but the community was against the move. From what we have obtained, the community members mobilized and attacked them. The DHO was killed, and the surveyor was critically injured by the mob."

Land disputes in Ajia Sub-county have persisted for years, with the area being lucrative for farmland buyers. Last year, a man was similarly killed by communities in Ajia over land and his body dumped in the bush.

Mr Toko added that the body of Mr. Drileba had not yet been retrieved from the bush, and a team of Criminal Investigative officers from Arua district and Arua City had rushed to the scene to handle the situation.

The West Nile Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Collins Asea, remarked, "It is so sad news we have this evening where the Acting DHO Drileba was murdered over land-related issues. Currently, our team is on the ground at Ajia where the murder took place. We will keep you updated at a later stage."

As news spread, WhatsApp groups were flooded with condolence messages, with many condemning the mob action. Authorities have repeatedly urged community members to resolve disputes peacefully and warned against mob justice.