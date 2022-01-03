Mob kills grandparents over grandson’s alleged murder of cattle trader

Police had not yet arrested anyone by press time. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Felix Ainebyoona

Police in Ibanda District are investigating circumstances under which two elderly persons were hacked to death by an angry mob after their grandson allegedly killed a cattle trader from Buhweju District.

