Mob kills grandparents over grandson’s alleged murder of cattle trader

Police in Ibanda District are investigating circumstances under which two elderly persons were hacked to death by an angry mob after their grandson allegedly killed a cattle trader from Buhweju District.

According to police, “the unfortunate incident happened Sunday evening when a one Yoweri Kasasira, 19, resident of Rujumbura Cell, Bwahwa Parish in Ibanda District and also a son to a lay leader of Rubindi Church of Uganda approached Mr James Natukunda, a cattle trader in Buwheju district and persuaded him to buy his cows.”

“It is alleged that Kasasira moved to the home of Natukunda, a resident of Buhunga Village, Mushasha Parish, Buhunga Sub-county in Buhweju District, and tricked him on how he was going to sell him a cow,” Rwizi region police spokesperson Samson Kasasira noted.

Police further stated that: “Natukunda went with a friend only identified as Katsigazi but upon reaching the farm where the cows were allegedly grazing, the suspect (Yoweri) sent the deceased’s friend away before murdering Natukunda.”

“A nine-year-old boy called Sam Mushabe claimed to have apparently seen the suspect (Yoweri) pulling a dead person and fixing the body in an open stump before he covered it with tree branches. Mushabe led police to the point only to find Natukunda dead in a pool of blood,” Mr Kasasira said.

He added: “After relatives and friends of the deceased confirmed that their person had been murdered, they raided homes of the suspect’s relatives and found his two grandparents Jerethom Rubiriga,95, and Violet Bezire, 87, in their house, killed them and set two houses a blaze.”

The mob looted property, destroyed banana plantations and killed goats as other family members were left in fear.

Mr Kasasira said police was yet to make any arrest since there was no person found at the scene of crime and the first suspect is still on the run with Shs6 million he robbed from the late Natukunda.

“Two bodies of Rubiriga and Bezire discovered in a house were burnt beyond recognition,” Mr Kasasira said.