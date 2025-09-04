Mob kills man in Kayunga after lover raises alarm accusing him of phone theft

Police in Kayunga District are investigating the killing of a 32-year-old man by a mob after his lover raised an alarm accusing him of trying to steal her phone.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night in Bukoloto Town, a suburb of Kayunga, at around 9pm. The victim, identified as David Karangwa, was a law enforcement officer at Ssezibwa Taxi Park.

Karangwa and his lover, with whom he shared a child but did not live together, were reportedly engaged in a fight before the fatal attack.

According to a security source, the couple had left Kayunga Town for Bukoloto when Karangwa allegedly grabbed his wife’s phone to check who had called her.

She resisted and raised an alarm, shouting that a thief was stealing her phone.

“The alarm drew a mob which attacked the deceased and beat him to death,” the source said.

The attackers fled the scene before police arrived. Karangwa’s wife also disappeared but was later arrested and detained at Kayunga Central Police Station to assist with investigations.

The body was taken to Kayunga Regional Referral Hospital for postmortem.

Ssezibwa Regional Police spokesperson Hellen Butoto confirmed the incident, saying investigations were under way.

More than 300 mob killings have been reported annually in the last 5 years, according to annual Uganda Police crime reports.