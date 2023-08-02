Mob kills suspected motorcycle thief in Kibuku

A 20-year-old unidentified man, suspected of stealing a motorcycle, was lynched by an irate mob in Kitantalo 1 Cell, Tirinyi Town Council, Kibuku District.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening, August 1, when residents suspected the deceased to be part of a gang that had been terrorizing motorcyclists in the district.

Ms Immaculate Alaso, the Bukedi North Regional Police Spokesperson, told Monitor that the territorial police in Kibuku are investigating the case of mob action that resulted in the death of the unidentified 20-year-old.

"At about 6 pm, police officers attached to Tirinyi Police Station in Kibuku District were informed by one Sam Kyeita that the deceased was being beaten by a mob at Kitantalo 1 Cells. They suspected him of being a motorcycle thief. Police officers responded on time. However, they found the body of the deceased at the scene of the crime," SP Alaso said.

She added that no arrests were made, and investigations have commenced under case number Kibuku CRB 197/023.

The body has been taken to Kibuku Health Centre IV mortuary pending a postmortem examination.