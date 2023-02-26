Mob lynches man for killing widow over infidelity

Police in Kyegegwa District are investigating the murder of a 35-year-old man who was beaten to death by a mob on allegations of killing his 38-year-old lover whom he accused of infidelity.

Sunday Obed, a peasant and resident of Butale village, Kigambo Sub County, Kyegegwa District was attacked by the mob on Friday, barely a day after he allegedly killed Corodina Mukabunane, a widow and mother of five.

The Rwenzori west police spokesperson, Mr Vincent Twesige, said Mukabunane left her home in Butale village to Kyafaka village to attend a school meeting and returned late in the night (on Thursday) with Mr Obed.

“One of her children came out of the house when she heard her mother’s voice outside. She said she saw Obed standing with her mother outside before an argument ensued between them. Obed accused Mukabunane of infidelity. As they were still arguing, Obed pulled a machete out of his shirt and cut Mukabunane’s head off,” Mr Twesige.

Obed then took off and went into hiding, according to police. However, when residents got wind of what had happened, they staged a search operation through the night and found him Friday morning hiding in Butale swamp.

“After angry residents found him hiding in the swamp, police overpowered them by firing bullets in air to disperse the mob. However, he escaped from the hands of our officers before residents followed him and stoned him to death. By the time our officers arrived, it was too late,” Mr Twesige added.