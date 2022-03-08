Mob lynches man over gun theft

A mob in Oyam Town Council, Oyam District, has lynched a man after he was accused of having a hand in the alleged theft of a gun belonging to the Uganda Police Force.

SMG Rifle number UG Pol 56-85729 with 30 rounds of ammunition went missing from Oyam Central Police Station on March 2, 2022.

North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, Mr Jimmy Patrick Okema, confirmed that two policemen have been detained at Oyam Central Police Station to aid the investigation into the missing firearm.

It's alleged that a Special Police Constable (SPC) George Ogwang signed for the rifle on March 2 from the armory and he was deployed as a cell guard at Oyam Central Police Station. After the duty, he never handed over the rifle as per the Standard Operating Procedures but instead went with it into the house he shares with one Cpl James Ojok under unclear motive.

“The following day at around 11am Sgt Rem Dratema discovered Cpl Ojok lying in a pool of blood in the house I. Around that time, SPC Ogwang wasn’t around,” the police spokesperson explained.

A case was registered at Oyam Central Police Station leading to the arrest of two suspects, including SPC Ogwang and another police officer identified as Denis Omara.

A search was conducted within and around the house where Cpl Ojok was discovered lying in a pool of blood and a big stone with blood stains was recovered.

“On thorough interrogation of SPC Ogwang and Omara, they revealed that the gun was with Ayo Denis (a civilian),” Mr Okema said.

On March 6, a team of policemen went to arrest the suspect (Ayo) at Acaba Secondary School playground but met some resistance.

At this point, police said locals pelted stones at random to both security personnel and the suspect but they still managed to arrest the suspect.

“SPC Jimmy Obongo sustained serious injuries on the right eye, around the neck and both hands hence he was rushed for medical attention at Anyeke Health Centre IV together with the suspect who had bruises on the head. However, on Monday, March 7, 2022 at around midday, Ayo succumbed to the injuries he had sustained,” Mr Okema said.