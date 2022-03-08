Mob lynches man over gun theft

North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, Mr Jimmy Patrick Okema

By  Charity Akullo  &  Patrick Ebong

What you need to know:

  • North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, Mr Jimmy Patrick Okema, confirmed that two policemen have been detained at Oyam Central Police Station to aid the investigation into the missing firearm.

A mob in Oyam Town Council, Oyam District, has lynched a man after he was accused of having a hand in the alleged theft of a gun belonging to the Uganda Police Force.  

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.