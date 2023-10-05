Mob lynches two suspected robbers in Mubende

Pandemonium broke out in Mubende District Wednesday after a mob killed two suspected robbers.

Police identified the deceased only by their nicknames; Murefu, a resident of Nsangi, Ndagamuntu, Salama Road in Kampala City and Kabode, a resident of Nsangi, Wakiso District.

The third suspect identified as Frank Bamuhire, 28, a resident of Namasuba Zone B in Makindye was rescued by police amid resistance from the already charged mob- prompting firing of live bullets.

Traffic was paralysed along the Mubende-Mityana Highway for about 30 minutes.

Preliminary investigations revealed that on October 4, at around 2:30 am, Janvier Bunani also known as ‘Manager Fish’ a prominent businessman in Kalonga Village, Kalonga Sub County in Mubende District was attacked by three assailants armed with machetes. They demanded for money prompting him to raise an alarm that attracted residents.

The attackers made away with Shs6 million, two smartphones, and a Personal Video Recorder (PVR) for CCTV.



“Angry residents pursued the suspects until 6:00 am. They worked in groups and later intercepted three suspects at Bwakago and Bukongo villages. Police managed to rescue the second suspect,” Ms Rachel Kawala, the Wamala regional police spokesperson said.



This is the second time this year that Bunani business premises have been attacked by armed robbers.