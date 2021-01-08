Mob victim in yellow t-shirt is suspected phone thief, police say

By Monitor Team More by this Author

Police said Friday that a man captured on video being attacked by a mob before he was undressed the yellow t-shirt he was wearing is a suspected thief.

In the video recording that was captured by one of the bystanders on a balcony, a man in a yellow t-shirt said to be the colour of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) is seen being attacked by a mob before an armed private security guard deployed at a nearby shop is seen intervening to restrain the mob.

The video that has since gone viral sparked outrage from social media users who condemned the mob action with most linking the attack to political differences.

In a statement, police said Friday that their preliminary investigations showed that the victim is a suspected phone thief.

According to police, the incident happened on January 6, 2021 when two criminal gangs commonly known as "kifesi" and "Bigali" were mobilised in Kisenyi downtonwn and given partisan politically inclined t-shirts with intention to cause chaos and mayhem.

“The group walked from Kisenyi road towards Blue room, while robbing phones and money from the public. However, they met a stiff resistance a few meters away as they were approaching the junction of Kafumbe Mukasa road where they were beaten up by members of the public and some, consequently undressed,” Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire said.

He said police from old Kampala responded and three suspects identified as Muhammad Katerega, Bernard Ogutu and Charles Ngubiri were arrested.

“Two damaged mobile phones were recovered from them. The three were charged with theft vide SD ref 08/06/01/202. They allege that they were being commanded by one Ssentongo, whom we vow to hunt down,” Mr Owoyesigyire added.



