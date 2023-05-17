Mobilise locals to consume milk – minister

Agriculture minister Frank Tumwebaze has implored dairy farmers to mobilise Ugandans to consume more milk so that the local market is exploited.

Mr Tumwebaze made the remarks during an engagement meeting with dairy farmers at Mbarara Zonal Agriculture Research and Development Institute on Tuesday.

He was accompanied by his junior minister for Animal Industry, Lt Col (Rtd) Bright Rwamirama.

Mr Tumwebaze said the problem of milk price fluctuations is caused by low uptake among the citizens.

“When I am invited to weddings and parties, you cannot see yoghurt, milk or even bushere (millet porridge). All you see being served are other drinks that you don’t produce. If you yourself cannot take your own products, whom do you expect to do it, you then start blaming investors for fluctuating prices,” he said.