Molly Katanga’s lawyers protest as police storm hospital theatre

Lawyers representing Ms Molly Katanga, wife of slain businessman Henry Katanga have petitioned the Principal Judge Flavian Zeija to, among others intervene and stop the police from interfering with the care, medical treatment and trial of their client.

This follows scenes caught on video on Tuesday in which police officers reportedly stormed the operation theatre at the hospital where Ms Katanga lay on the operation table for her 5th medical procedure.

"...However, the Uganda Police Force has deployed heavy presence and guard at the hospital where our client is admitted and has actively frustrated our client’s receipt of adequate and urgent medical attention," Molly's lawyers of Kampala Associated Advocates (KAA), wrote to the Principal Judge.

Adding: "The Uganda Police further demanded all medical treatment be shared with them contrary to the provisions of the Police Act and Data Protection Act. My lord, police officers such as Bob Kagarura and Wathum Beson have previously forcefully entered the hospital theater and even the ICU when our client is receiving treatment and coerced the hospital staff into discharging our client from the hospital so that she can be produced in court and remanded to Luzira prison."

The lawyers contend that this is a blatant abuse of their client’s right to life, privacy and right to be presumed innocent unless found guilty.

They are also requesting the administrative head of the High Court to invoke his constitutional administrative powers to stop the different entities from interfering with Molly Katanga’s medical treatment, care and trial as well as issue clear directions on how the ongoing criminal proceedings should be conducted to prevent the ongoing trial by “media based entirely on leaks of information by the Police to third parties.”

Previously, the lawyers and Ms Katanga’s children had petitioned the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions regarding how investigations into the death of Henry Katanga have been handled, specifically complaining about the behaviour of the police and accusing them of dealing with unscrupulous individuals and granting them access to case files.

The lawyers also highlighted a biased narrative in media reports, pointing out that some media reports appear to have access to police files, raising questions about the integrity of the investigation.