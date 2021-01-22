Moments, pomp and glamour of Museveni’s victory drive
Friday January 22 2021
President Yoweri Tibuhaburwa Museveni On January 21 returned from his ancestral home, Rwakitura, to Kampala with a victory drive exactly a emerging president elect with a majority 58.8% votes through a January 14 election.
The president who made several stop overs along the Masaka-Kampala road was welcomed by crowds along the road.
A flock of his supporters poured into the streets at different points in various districts- in a bid to secure the best spot to see president Museveni, who drove for over 5 hours along the Masaka-Kampala road.
Along the road many cars had parked to pave way for the president. Away from the usual, this time round the presidential convoy was not on a neck speed drive, but it trailed through the crowds, hitting runs to subsequently planned stop-spots.
Breaking the norms, many people leaned, touched on cars in the presidential convoy whilst they also had an extremely close glance at the Mr Museveni who was accompanied by the first lady, Janet Kataha Museveni.
From their car, they waved and smiled back to the people craving to see them. Most of the people were not pushed away by the president’s security detail.
Another of the unusual things on the day was that private media was allowed to be part of the presidential convoy. Mounted on one of the security jeeps and drone bus, journalists were on note to capture every moment.
A 30-car presidential motorcade drove and made stopovers in areas of Lyantonde, Kyazanga, Lukaya, Kayabwe, Mpigi, Busega and City square.
Meanwhile, in other areas the president popped out of the sunroof of the Toyota land Cruiser and either spoke to or addressed waiting crowds.
Mr Museveni will take presidential oath in May 2021, in a term that will see him extend his reign as president to 40 years.