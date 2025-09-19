Money row halts NRM youth elections in Mukono

The election of National Resistance Movement (NRM) youth leaders in Mukono was temporarily thrown into disarray on Thursday after delegates staged a protest demanding payment of their facilitation allowances before casting their votes.

The stand-off, which lasted nearly two hours at the Mukono Community Centre, saw dozens of youth delegates refusing to proceed with the election unless each received Shs700,000, money they claimed was promised to them after attending the recent NRM national delegates' event held at Kololo last month.

The delegates were visibly angry and frustrated, chanting slogans and accusing local NRM officials, including Mukono District NRM Chairperson Hajji Haruna Semakula and NRM administrator Lubega Seruga, of withholding the funds.

"We went to Kololo in good faith, but we were not even given a single coin. Now they want us to vote first before giving us what we're owed. That's a trick. We are not fools," said John Bosco Ngenza, one of the delegates, accusing Seruga of pocketing the money.

The delegates insisted they would not participate in any electoral process unless the money was released. According to them, the funds had already been disbursed by the party's secretariat, and there was no legitimate reason for the delay.

"Why are local officials trying to use our votes as leverage to avoid paying us? This is pure exploitation," said another delegate who preferred to remain anonymous.

NRM youth delegate is seen counting money before participating in elections in Kisoro District on Thursday. Photo | Julius Hafasha

As tension mounted, both Seruga and Semakula were eventually forced to release the funds. Delegates were seen receiving envelopes containing Shs700,000 each before the election resumed under tight supervision.

Once voting got underway, Diana Amapairwe emerged victorious in the race for National Female Youth Member of Parliament, securing 21 votes. In the closely contested Central Region Youth MP race, Sam Begira edged out Esther Nankya by a single vote, winning 11 to 10. Collins Tanga and Brenda Kiconco tied with 13 votes each in the NRM youth league position.

The election outcome was closely watched by party officials and delegates, who hoped that the new leadership would help to galvanize the party's youth membership and promote its interests.



