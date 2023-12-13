Monitor board boss tips police retirees

BY PRISCILLA MALOBA

T he board chairperson of Monitor Publications, Prof Samuel Sejjaaka, has advised police officers who retired yesterday to manage their finances well since their resources will now be limited.

“I congratulate you for retiring honourably, it is not easy to serve in a force because you can be killed, you can go to jail. Your job is not easy because you carry weapons. When you retire, you lose the authority and power you had,” Prof Sejjaaka said.

He added: “As you embark on this journey of retirement, adjust your mindset and appreciate that yes you have served but you are no longer in the police force, you are now a civilian and part of the community. I do hope that as you re-enter society, you have been able to create strong social networks. If you have not, then go and mend relationships.”

He made the remarks during a retirement ceremony at the police headquarters in Naguru, Kampala.

Prof Sejjaaka also warned police officers against alcoholism, saying it is a danger to their health.

“You have only one life… as you leave the force, take care of your health, don’t go and burn your liver with alcohol, find something to do because you have lived a very rewarding post retirement life. It is all about your mindset and making yourself useful,” he said.

He also tasked the officers to use their analytic, literacy, and investigative skills, among others that they have acquired during their time in the force to embark on more exciting adventures.

“You can become consultants, advisers in aspects of security, this is the start of your new life. It is important to manage your priorities because your resources are going to be limited, live within your means, and make medical or personal health your number one priority,” Prof Sejjaaka said.

Maj Gen Geoffrey Tumusiime Katsigazi, the deputy Inspector General of Police, also tasked retired police officers to immediately vacate the barracks to avoid congestion.

“As you retire today, there is a tendency of you leaving your wives in the barracks, or the wives refusing to go with you. Please tell those people that we don’t want them. Once you leave the barracks, please go with your family. I know some of you have wives in every station and when the time comes for you to go back to your village after retirement, you don’t want to take along your wives. Who are you leaving them for? The barracks is small and it can only handle the serving personnel. The ones you leave behind are going to be chased. As you leave the force today, carry all your luggage,” Maj Gen Katsigazi said.

He also tasked the retired officers to celebrate their retirement because its a big milestone.

“There are others who died, others were dismissed, others are in prison, appreciate that. Yes, there is fear of the unknown, but leaving service is not the end of it, so be happy. Retirement is a phase in life, don’t be scared there are other ways you can survive outside the police, so go and integrate and fit in society. I see some of you have lost hope, no there is hope,” Maj Gen Katsigazi said.

He warned the ex-officers against engaging in any criminal activity, drugs, and hanging out with the wrong company of politicians, who may use them to fight the government.