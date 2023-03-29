Monitor expose gives hope to Sheema school

Pupils who were studying in dilapidated structures at Kyeihara Integrated Primary School in Sheema District were yesterday gifted with new and permanent structures following a Monitor story.

This publication in its January 14, 2022 publication highlighted the deplorable conditions of the infrastructure, which attracted various sympathisers, some of whom promised to support the school.

Before the construction of the new structure, which was commissioned yesterday, there were only two permanent structures that were occupied by Primary Five, Six and Seven.

The other buildings that are made of mud and wattle were being used by lower classes. The floors were dusty, the walls destroyed by rain and there were no windows. There are four pit-latrines shared by teachers and pupils.

This raised eyebrows of Ugandans who accused the government for neglecting schools that were under their watch.

In an interview with Daily Monitor yesterday, the education leadership manager, Building Tomorrow, Mr Emmanuel Wamala, said following the Monitor story and the request from the Ministry of Education, they embarked on construction of this school in May last year.

According to him, the new structures, including eight class rooms (one nursery and P1-P7), one library room, girls changing room and pit-latrines were commissioned yesterday and are ready for use.

The teachers, who were operating in shade as well as the head teacher, now have a staff room and offices to operate from.

“Parents and the local leaders were not comfortable with their learners studying in wattles. The commissioning of these schools will solve the emotional problem and we are hopeful enrolment will improve,” Mr Wamala said.

The organisation’s country director, Mr Joseph Bagambaki Kaliisa, said they are thrilled to commission not just a school, but a safe space and sanctuary for the children in Kyeihara to flourish, grow and realise their full potential through education.

“Kyeihara Integrated Primary School particularly becomes a remarkable beacon light to hope to a community where no formal school previously existed,” he said.

The District Education Officer of Sheema, Ms Jenifer Tumushabe, commended Building Tomorrow for the collaboration with the district local government for coming together to provide a better learning environment for the children of Kyeihara.

She also encouraged the parents to encourage their children to keep coming to the school.

Learners and parents were excited yesterday after the new structures were cleared for use.

Ms Joan Katusiime, a parent, was relieved, stating that “before, these new buildings were constructed, the situation was bad.’’

The head teacher, Mr Benon Natwijuka, said the support will help them get enough learning space as some pupils have been studying from the open.

In government-added schools, the State subsidises education by paying teachers, and providing grants for infrastructure development, textbooks, and laboratory equipment.

According to the Ministry of Education accomplishment report 2021, each learner in the primary school received Shs17,000 per year.

But the government now plans to make traditional schools offer free education. The move is part of a lengthy proposals that have been collected by the Education Review Commission.

Background

Kyeihara Primary School that is about 41kms from Sheema Municipality in Rwampungye Village, Kyeihara Parish, Kasana Sub-county is a government-aided school and was founded by the Church of Uganda in 1982. The school has an enrolment of 375 pupils.

