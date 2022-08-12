Monitor journalists scoop environment awards

Top three conservation journalists in the country were yesterday awarded following a competition in which seven journalists from different media houses participated.

The virtual race, where online voting lasted for a week, was organised by Uganda Biodiversity Fund (UBF) and its partners to award local journalists who have been monumental in reporting and raising awareness about environmental and wildlife conservation issues.

During the award ceremony in Kampala, two Daily Monitor journalists; Zadock Amanyisa and Tonny Abet emerged as the first and second runners-up respectively as New Vision’s Andrian Bwanika was declared the overall winner with 2,097 votes.

The executive director of the UBF, Ms Apophia Atukunda, said the competitions are part of UBF’s sixth anniversary and are meant to highlight stories about conservation in the most prominent way.

“Giving such awards is the way to bring out stories about conservation more prominently and motivate those who go out of their way to dig out what is happening in the field of biodiversity conservation and bring it to the public,” Ms Atukunda said.

She added that conservation of all species should be a priority for the government, NGOs, media and individuals because of the diminishing population of important species.

Biodiversity, according to conservationists, supports livelihood, accelerates national development through tourism and is essential for recreation.

According to government statistics, although Uganda occupies only 2 percent of the world’s area, with a recorded 18,783 species of plants and animals, the country ranks among the top 10 most bio-diverse countries in the world.

However, these species are supported by water bodies and forests which have been greatly encroached on and many risks getting extinct if urgent action is not taken to protect them.

Mr Abet, who emerged third in the competition, expressed gratitude upon receiving the award.

“This is a sign that people appreciate my stories on biodiversity conservation. I have written many stories, some on plastic pollution, wetland degradation and wildlife,” he said.