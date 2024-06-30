Monitor story attracts Movit   to  build classrooms at Lwengo public  school

Movit Foundation, a cosmetics manufacturing company has come out to support Lyakibirizi Cope Primary School in Lwengo District.

This followed a story published in the Daily Monitor on October 16, 2023 that illustrated the poor condition of the school .

The school is currently in a state of disrepair, with crumbling infrastructure and inadequate facilities.

Movit and Lwengo District officials during the launch of construction works for a three classroom block at Lyakibiriizi Cope Primary School on June 30, 2024 .PHOTO/GERTRUDE MUTYABA

According to Mr Bruce Mpamizo, the chairperson board of directors of Movit Foundation, they plan to construct a three classroom block and also provide 90 desks.

The project, which is expected to cost Shs60 million, will be undertaken by RAFEX Contractors and Real Estate Consultants Limited and construction will last two months.

“Our target is to provide a conducive environment for both learners and teachers and we are optimistic that the contractor will deliver quality work ,” he said.

The school head teacher, Mr Nicholas Magembe, said the school currently has an enrollment of 547 pupils.

According to Mr Ibrahim Kitatta, Lwengo District chairperson, out of the 132 government schools in Lwengo, about 40 schools are still in bad shape and need reconstruction.

“We thank Movit Foundation for coming up to lend us a hand. As a district ,we also managed to put up three classrooms after seeing the poor condition of the structures,” he said.

He said despite Movit Foundation’s support, the school still needs more buildings for lower classes as well as staff quarters.

Mr Kitatta thanked Daily Monitor for publishing the story which the company based on to extend support.

Mr Simpson Birungi, the proprietor of Movit Foundation, said he read the Daily Monitor news article which forced him to come out and lend a hand.