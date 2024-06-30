Monitor story earns Lwengo public school new classrooms

A makeshift classroom at Lyakabirizi Cope Primary School in Lwengo District. PHOTO | GERTRUDE MUTYABA

Mutya

By  GERTRUDE MUTYABA

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • According to Mr Bruce Mpamizo, the chairperson board of directors of Movit Foundation,  they plan to construct a three classroom block and also provide 90 desks.

Movit Foundation, a cosmetics manufacturing company  has come out to support Lyakibirizi Cope Primary School in Lwengo District.

This  followed  a story published in the  Daily  Monitor  on October 16, 2023  that illustrated the poor  condition  of the school .

The school is currently in a state of disrepair, with crumbling infrastructure and inadequate facilities.

Related

Movit  and Lwengo District officials during the launch of  construction works for a three classroom block at Lyakibiriizi Cope Primary School on June 30, 2024 .PHOTO/GERTRUDE MUTYABA

According to Mr Bruce Mpamizo, the chairperson board of directors of Movit Foundation,  they plan to construct a three classroom block and also provide 90 desks.

The project, which is expected to cost Shs60 million, will be undertaken by  RAFEX Contractors and Real Estate Consultants Limited and construction will last  two months.

“Our target is  to provide a conducive environment for both learners and teachers and we are optimistic that the contractor will deliver quality work ,” he said.

The school head teacher, Mr Nicholas Magembe, said the school currently has an enrollment of 547 pupils.

According to Mr Ibrahim Kitatta, Lwengo District chairperson, out of the 132 government schools in Lwengo, about 40 schools are still in  bad shape and need reconstruction.

“We thank Movit Foundation for coming up to lend us a hand. As a district ,we also managed to put up three classrooms after seeing the poor condition of the structures,” he said.

He said despite Movit Foundation’s support, the school still needs more buildings for lower classes as well as  staff quarters.

Mr Kitatta thanked Daily Monitor for publishing the story which the company based on to extend support.

Mr Simpson Birungi, the proprietor of Movit Foundation, said he read the Daily Monitor news article  which forced him to come out and lend a hand.

He said the donation is part of their corporate social responsibility across the country and with more emphasis on education and  health.

[email protected]

In the headlines