Monitor story rescues student’s education dream

KASESE- Fahad Kaweesa had lost hope of continuing his education four years ago until Daily Monitor published a story about his plight, which attracted a Good Samaritan who has changed his life.

He is now sitting his O-level examinations.

His former school, Kazo Summit Primary School in Wakiso District, had detained him after completing his Primary Seven for failing to clear the fees balance of Shs220,000.

When his Primary Leaving Examinations results were released in January 2017, Kaweesa had scored Aggregate Four, the best grade, according to Uganda National Examinations Board ranking.

The story attracted a number of responses with several sponsors willing to support his education at his dream school, King’s College Budo. Daily Monitor settled for a lady who was unwilling to be quoted in the media but has remained true to her promise ever since.

“He is such a nice guy and has been doing well in school. We pray he gets that medical job he wants one day,” the sponsor said of Kaweesa, recently.

Reaping fruits

This reporter visited Kaweesa last Thursday at King’s College Budo as a follow-up and to wish him success as he concludes his Ordinary Level education.

“My message to the students who are disadvantaged is that they should not lose hope because out there, there are many Good Samaritans who can open a door to your dream like I got after my story ran in the Daily Monitor,” Kaweesa recalled.

He has been a captain of the hockey team at the school and is still pursuing his dream to study medicine.

His uncle, Mr Rashid Luwanga, is grateful to Daily Monitor for giving them a platform to share their story that has restored their son’s dream of becoming a doctor.

“Kaweesa is very fine. The lady is too good. She is still taking care of him. Kaweesa is performing well at school. We hope he continues. May God bless that lady and Daily Monitor,” Mr Luwanga said.

The King’s College Budo director of studies, Mr Godfrey Atwine, said he was surprised at Daily Monitor’s gesture and how they follow up on their stories.

“We are proud of what Daily Monitor is doing in society. We have had three children they were sponsoring here who completed. Thank you for supporting these children,” Mr Atwine said.

