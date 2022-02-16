Monitor story revives student’s study dream 

A student with physical disabilities, whose dream of becoming a pharmacist had waned, has been revived by Good Samaritans after a Daily Monitor story.

Norman Kanaabi, 21, a resident of Kyampisi Village in Kayunga Sub-county, Kayunga District, had been admitted to Makerere University for Pharmacy but had failed to report for studies as he had not secured an electric wheelchair.

But now he has reported to Makerere University to begin his studies.

Kanaabi scored 17 points in Physics, Chemistry and Biology at Seeta High in Mukono with support of a bursary from Brac, where he studied.

According to his mother, Ms Sarah Nakyeyune, Kanaabi was born with physical disabilities and cannot stand, walk or sit straight on his own.

He had always been assisted by friends to move while in primary and secondary.

Kanaabi’s peasant parents contacted Daily Monitor last month, which ran a story that described his plight.

After the story, Wide Spectrum Enterprises (U) Ltd in Kamwokya, Kampala, provided Shs1.5m to help him buy necessities for his university entry while Dr Maggie Kigozi provided an electric wheelchair.

Another Good Samaritan from United States of America also gave him Shs1m.

Handing over the donation on Tuesday in Kamwokya, the Wide Spectrum Enterprises (U) Ltd, manager, Mr Musa Ssemanda, commended Daily Monitor for highlighting the plight of Kanaabi.

“Most of us in this company are pharmacists and we were also helped by Good Samaritans to be what we are today ,” Mr Ssemanda said.

Mr Deo Ssewankambo, the company’s supervisor, hailed Kanaabi for being hardworking despite the physical disabilities, and urged other people to come to the rescue of vulnerable youth who are bright and disciplined.

An excited Kanaabi promised to excel in his studies and contribute towards the development of the country.