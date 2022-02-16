Monitor story revives student’s study dream 

Norman Kanaabi (3rd left) receives a dummy cheque from staff of Wide Spectrum Enterprises Ltd in Kampala last Wednesday. PHOTO | FRED MUZAALE

By  Fred Muzaale

What you need to know:

  • Kanaabi scored 17 points in Physics, Chemistry and Biology at Seeta High in Mukono with support of a bursary from Brac, where he studied.

A student with physical disabilities, whose dream of becoming a pharmacist had waned, has been revived by Good Samaritans after a Daily Monitor story.

