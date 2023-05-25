More 200 Kenyan pilgrims arrive in Uganda for Martyrs Day

The second batch of Kenyan pilgrims have arrived in Uganda after three weeks of walking from Catholic dioceses of the neighbouring country ahead of the June 3 Martyrs Day.

The pilgrims entered Uganda through the Malaba border and were welcomed by police officials who are giving them security.

The pilgrims from Nyahururu Diocese, being the farthest, started their journey on May 9, 2023 and were joined by other pilgrims from Eldoret, Kakamega and Bungoma Catholic dioceses.

Leader of the 200 pilgrims that include men, women and few children, Fr Patrick Murunga Karioki, noted that this year's journey has attracted more females.

''This time round we started early because of the current rains where we sometimes make stopovers when the rains intensify and this affects the distance to be covered. On average, we are supposed to cover at least 45-50 kilometers per day. We have trust that by June 1, 2023 we shall have reached Namugongo Shrines," he added.

Kakamega Primary School standard seven pupil who is among the pilgrims, Sarah Molli, said she was optimistic about reaching the martyr’s site in central Uganda.

"I have always desired to undertake this pilgrimage but I was always denied chance due to my young age. Now that I have joined, I am overjoyed and my mission is to ask for wisdom as I also intercede for my parents to get fees to pay for my education to enable me achieve my dream of becoming a Catholic nun," said the 12-year-old.

Nyahururu Diocese’s Cicilia Wagesha who is making the fifth pilgrimage said: “This year, the number has increased because of the testimonies given by those who trek.”

Pilgrim Agnes Muthoni Maina will be aiming to strengthen her faith.