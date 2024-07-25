More 40 youth charged over House anti-corruption demos

At least 40 more youth who allegedly participated in the anti-corruption march to Parliament on Tuesday were Wednesday arraigned before two courts in Kampala and charged with various offences.

The suspects, who appeared before Buganda Road Court and City Hall Court, were charged with being common nuisance, idle and disorderly, and obstructing public walkways.

At Buganda Road Court, 16 suspects were charged on four different charge sheets.

Under the first batch, nine suspects; Jeremiah Kato, 28, an electrician, Ashiraf Kanunu, 22, a student at KIU, David Anderson Onyango, 26, a carpenter, Eddy Kiyaga, 30, a driver, Abdul Rahman Ssagala, 27, intern doctor, Majid Abdul, timber dealer, Innocent MutiBiva, 19, a student, Vian Muwonge, 25, unemployed and Najib Bast Abdul, 18, bakery attendant; were charged with being common nuisance.

The second batch had Brian Magala, 26, Sadat Mugerwa, 21, a boda boda rider, Joseph Owino, 43, a vendor and Eric Nyaru Muhwezi, 30, a leader at Energy Centre. It's the prosecution's case that the group annoyed, obstructed and or inconvenienced the public on Tuesday.

The third batch consisted Hussein Kasozi Lubega, 48, a cleaner and Samuel Okuja. They are accused of having obstructed and inconvenienced the public in exercise of common rights by being rowdy and blocking public walkways.

Mr Robert Maseruka was charged alone for having obstructed and inconvenienced the public at Buganda Road Court in exercise of common rights by being rowdy and blocking public walkways.

Mr Maseruka allegedly, became wild upon the arrest of his colleagues during the foiled march to Parliament protests and were paraded before the court.

The suspects, mostly in their 20s and 30s, were part of a larger group demanding the resignation of Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among, whom they accused of corruption.

The rest of the suspects, 25 in number appeared before the City Hall Court.

The total number of those charged in connection with the Tuesday demonstrations now stands at 94.