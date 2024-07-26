More arrests as security shields Parliament again









BUSEIN SAMILU & KARIM MUYOBO

Kampala City remained on high alert after security forces again foiled two more occurrences of anti-corruption protests yesterday.

Tuesday saw Kampala placed on tight military watch with armed personnel spread across the city roads, streets and avenues to suppress protests by the youth, who had planned to swarm the city and march to Parliament.

More than 90 of the youth, including three of their four key leaders, were arrested and charged with being a public nuisance in different courts on Tuesday and Wednesday and remanded till July 30 and August 8.

But the youth yesterday again launched more surprise walks to Parliament, but security forces intercepted them before they could approach the precincts of the August House.

The dozen youthful protesters had barely moved for half a kilometre from Freedom House on Nasser Road when they were arrested as they crossed Kampala Road to connect to King George IV Way, hardly a stone throw away from Parliament.

Three hours later, a human rights activist and the executive director of Frontline Defenders, Ms Nana Mwanafrika Mbarikiwa, and two male activists were arrested at Parliament Avenue as they marched to the House.

Mr Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, said at least 11 youth and the trio were later charged in Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court and remanded.

How the drama unfolded

The youths emerged from a building on Nasser Road with chants, and placards with inscriptions as: ‘This is our 1986’, and ‘AnitaMustResign.’

They then moved onto towards Station Road, with more youth joining, but branched off to Nkrumah Road. At the intersection of Station, Nkrumah and Nasser roads, they again moved up to join Kampala Road.

Soon, the security forces at Railway Grounds noticed and intercepted them as they tried to join King George IV Way and head to the gates of Parliament.

As the officers pounced on them, they upped the chants: “We are fighting for you officers, for your children, and we are your children. We are fighting for your salary, we are fighting for our future!” Activist Mwanafrika Mbarikiwa was also brutally arrested alongside her two male activists at Parliamentary Avenue, opposite Uganda House.

Mwanafrika, the founder and her colleagues marched from Cham Towers opposite Diamond Trust Bank, as they chanted: “Free the protesters and arrest the corrupt! It is time for us to speak out, you won’t rule us on gunpoint!”

Draped in the Uganda flag, Mwanafrika Mbarikiwa and her colleagues crossed the road to Total fuel station before joining Parliamentary Avenue and were quickly intercepted by security officers from police Counter Terrorism Unit, FFU, and plain clothed operatives.

A scuffle ensued as they tried to grab her. She fell down as some male plain-clothed operatives grabbed her legs as her wrapper gave way amid loud protests from onlookers.

It took nearly 15 minutes for the 10 security officials to arrest Mwanafrika Mbarikiwa, who was later driven away in police pickup vehicle.

Kampala remains under siege

As the anti-corruption protests entered its second day, Kampala City remained uneasy, with major junctions leading to the city centre heavily guarded.

A big team of police officers with tear gas vehicles, military and plain-clothed personnel kept watch at most roundabouts. Kampala city spots downtown and on Nasser Road, stayed under strict surveillance, with military vehicles patrolling the zones.

Heavy traffic was witnessed in the morning on major roads leading to Parliament as most junctions were barricaded and no cars allowed to cross to Parliamentary Avenue without thorough checks. People without work IDs were also denied access to the avenue.

The protests by young people yesterday largely came from Nasser Road, and Cham Towers on Kampala Road.

Business affected

Just as was on Tuesday, business owners around Parliamentary Avenue expressed frustration as police presence hindered their operations. There was also heavy deployment at the railway station and National Theatre.

“Police have become our new customers, but they can’t buy anything,” said Mr Daniel Nanwula, a cyclist, in an interview.

“Every Wednesday and Tuesday, this square hosts many businesses that come to exhibit their merchandise. The government does not care about what wananchi lose,” he said.