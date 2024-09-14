More boys facing violence in refugee settlements - report

A recent study reveals a troubling rise in violence against nearly half of children and youth in Uganda's refugee settlements, with boys increasingly becoming victims. The study found that almost 50% of males and females aged 18-24 had experienced some form of violence before adulthood.

“Nearly three-quarters (73%) of girls and over half (53%) of boys in the 18-24 age group experienced their first incident of sexual violence after arriving at their settlement, contributing to school absenteeism. Adolescent girls stand at 26%, and boys at 58%, as violence disrupts their education,” the report shows.

The 2022 survey, titled Violence Against Children and Youth in Humanitarian Settings, was conducted across all refugee settlements in Uganda between March and April 2022. Physical violence was the most common form, often inflicted by parents, peers, caregivers, and adult relatives.

Focus on boys’ vulnerability

Ms Yvonne Turinohabwe from Youth Fraternity for Change, an organization advocating for boys’ welfare, stressed the need to strengthen support systems for boys. “Sexual violence against boys is reported to be less prevalent but has its own dimensions, occurring in different forms and contexts. There isn’t enough research or attention to it,” she noted.

While presenting the findings in Kampala, Dr George Odwee of Population Council warned that current community coping mechanisms are worsening the plight of vulnerable children. "Violence erodes trust, leaving children feeling unsafe and unprotected. The consequences include sexual, physical, and behavioral issues, unintended pregnancies, STIs, HIV, and mental health problems like depression and anxiety."

Dr Odwee added that without intervention, the violence cycle could lead to victims becoming future perpetrators.

Barriers to seeking help

Dr Gloria Seruwagi, a lead researcher from Makerere University, pointed out that boys in refugee settlements face significant barriers to accessing care, worsening their vulnerability. "We’ve neglected boys, yet they are often violated in ways as severe as girls. They deserve protection, regardless of gender."

She further noted that most perpetrators of violence are known to the children, emphasizing the need for stronger protection systems.

A Call for Action

Dr Seruwagi urged collective action to address the issue, calling for new approaches to prevent violence. Ms. Turinohabwe also advocated for enforcing laws on positive parenting, banning violent disciplinary practices, and providing psychological support to victims.