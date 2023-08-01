More boys sexually abused, says new report

There is an increase in the number of domestic and sexual violence cases committed against boys in alternative care between the ages of 12 to 17 years, a report released in Kampala last week shows.

The report by SOS Children’s villages titled: “A situational analysis of children in alternative care in Uganda”, captures experiences among children abused within the last 12 months.

“6.4 percent of the boys reported beating and slapping as opposed to the 3.6 percent of the girls, whereas 2.1 percent of the boys as opposed to 1.4 of the girls were made to do some work that inflicts pain on the child,” the report reads in part.

Data collected from about 119 children under different alternative care settings: family based care, foster care, adoptive parents in 13 districts of Kasese, Kabale, Moroto, Kampala (Makindye Division), Mbale and Jinja showed a hike in numbers of males experiencing all forms of violence. The findings also recorded a need for increased sensitivity to experiences of sexual violence by the male children.

“1.9 percent of males shared experiences of sexual violence in being talked in to sex and forced into having sex as opposed to 1.5 percent of the females. 3.8 percent of the boys received marriage proposals compared to 1.5 percent of the girls.” the report stated.

Ms Yvonne Turinohabwe, a youth advocate at Raising Teenagers, stressed the need to strengthen systems around the attention and advocacy for the boy child the same way it has been given to girls because of their vulnerability.

“Sexual violence against boys is reported to be less prevalent, but has its own dimensions occurring at different rates, and in different forms and contexts. Also, there is not enough research that is known or done about it,” Ms Turinohabwe said.

Ms Turinohbwe called for the implementation and enforcement of laws on positive parenting, banning violent disciplinary actions, condoning norms and cultures that inflict pain on males.

Research